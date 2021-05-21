newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Comment section disabled on Army recruitment video following vile comments about soldier raised by two mothers

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jq1i_0a6xtaGS00

The US Army released a series of animated videos telling the stories of several soldiers and their journey to join the military. One of the videos features the story of Corporal Emma Malonelord, who was raised in California by her two mothers.

The negative comments on the YouTube video prompted the Army to disable the comment section. As of Friday morning, the video had been viewed just over a million times, with more than 47,000 dislikes and 1,200 likes.

“Beginning 12 May, we started noticing a significant uptick in negative commentary,” public affairs chief at the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, Laura DeFrancisco, told Army Times . “The comments violated our social media policy and were not aligned with Army values. Out of respect for the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments.”

Five soldiers were selected for the video series called “The Calling”. A press release from the Army said they “conducted a worldwide search across the forces for soldier stories to support the campaign, receiving nearly one hundred inspiring entries”.

“After settling on a shortlist of potential candidates, stories were tested to assess their resonance with today’s youth,” the press release said. “The final ‘cast’ provides a rich tapestry of stories that represent the diverse upbringings and life experiences that make up today’s Army.”

About Cpl Malonelord, the release said: "Emma seemed to have it all. A self-proclaimed ‘spoiled kid’ – growing up with a supportive family, good education, and plenty of extracurriculars – Emma found herself seeking her purpose in life.

“While studying at the University of California, Davis, she admired the humanitarian efforts of some of her sorority sisters and began to feel a pull to be part of something bigger.

“After meeting with an Army recruiter, she said goodbye to her sorority friends. Though Emma’s moms were initially wary of her joining the Army, they understood their daughter’s desire to chart her own path.”

“Now they are active supporters of the Army community by spearheading letter writing and care package campaigns for Soldiers,” the release added.

The videos are animated, which is “a distinct departure from previous Army campaigns”.

“Animation was a clear creative choice for the campaign because of its visual interest, narrative flexibility, and Gen Z appeal,” the Army said.

The video featuring Cpl Malonelord was criticised by conservatives, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeting that having “a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea”. He was slammed for his comments by numerous military veterans.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to the Corporal retweeted a post by healthcare advocate Kendall Brown, who wrote : “Imagine enlisting to serve your country, working hard to become a noncommissioned officer (at a rank known for being “all of the work, none of the pay”), agreeing to tell your story to inspire other girls to enlist ... only to have a US Senator publicly insult you as lesser than.”

Four-star General Robert Abrams, currently serving as the commander of US forces in South Korea , wrote on Twitter that Cpl Malonelord is a “superstar by any measure”.

He added that she’s “exceptionally sharp, professional, technical expert, highly respected by her peers, superiors and subordinates,” concluding that “her unit is in full support of her and her family”.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Abrams
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Army Times#Vile#Soldiers#Public Comment#Comment Section#Us Military#The Us Army#Healthcare#University Of California#Soldier Stories#Army Values#Corporal Emma Malonelord#Active Supporters#Social#Emasculated Military#Animated Videos#Public Affairs Chief#Negative Commentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryNavy Times

Army vet marching 1,800 miles to fight veteran suicide

An Army veteran of Afghanistan and non-profit founder is launching an 1,800-mile walk from Mississippi to West Point, New York in an effort to raise awareness and funds to combat veteran suicide and help other veterans to deal with complex grief. Former infantry officer and West Point graduate Greg Washington...
Militarynny360.com

Army launches campaign to recruit new soldiers

FORT DRUM — The U.S. Army is kicking off its second annual nationwide virtual hiring campaign with a goal of recruiting 1,700 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations. Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort through June 14 to inspire individuals across the nation to “Join Us.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AL.com

Space Force officer removed following comments on conservative podcast

A Space Force officer has reportedly been removed from his command following comments he made on a conservative podcast criticizing the U.S. military. CNN is reporting that Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was relieved of command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. on Friday “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” according to a Defense Department official.
Family RelationshipsUp and Coming Weekly

Spouses attend Special Operations Q-Course at Camp Mackall

On a normal day at Camp Mackall, hundreds of soldiers seeking to join the elite ranks of Army Special Operations, are running, rucking, climbing and utilizing logic and intelligence to solve problems. On May 6, things looked a little different as the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School’s Family Programs hosted a Spouse Q-Course, which brought the spouses of Special Operations soldiers, cadre and students to the training ground to walk a mile or two in their soldiers’ boots.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Army disables comments on new recruiting ads criticized as ‘woke’

The U.S. Army quietly disabled comments last week on a new series of recruiting advertisements after receiving thousands of dislikes and critics said the ads show the service is going “woke.”. The series of five new ads, called “The Calling,” launched on May 4, and was posted on various social...
West Point, NYcrossroadstoday.com

Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they’re ready

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances” but that West Point prepared them to face the extraordinary threats from pandemics to terrorism. Austin spoke to about 1,000 cadets becoming U.S. Army second lieutenants in...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a 'woke, emasculated' U.S. Army ad. Angry veterans fired back.

The first half of the TikTok video shows a muscular Russian man with a shaved head doing push-ups, jumping out of a plane, and staring down the scope of a rifle. The second half shows a brightly animated U.S. Army ad telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers in California and graduating at the top of her high school class.
Fort Bragg, NCMilitary.com

Army Brigade Commander Fired After Personal Misconduct Investigation

The commander of the 35th Signal Brigade at Fort Gordon, Georgia, was fired Monday, according to an Army spokesman. Col. Matt Foulk was relieved by Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after an investigation into allegations of personal misconduct.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Vanessa Guillén murder: Fort Hood soldier’s killer escaped under guard’s watch, Army reveals

An investigation into the killing of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén said her suspected attacker was allowed to flee the US military facility in Texas before killing himself.The 20-year-old’s body was found two months after she went missing from Fort Hood in April 2020, with an initial investigation indicating that serviceman Aaron Robinson was responsible for killing her with the assistance of girlfriend Cecily Aguilar. Robinson was reportedly able to flee from Fort Hood despite being a suspect, according to a report into the killing.It found that he was able to run away while under the watch of...