newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Was Biden really driving? Why video conspiracists keep spreading lies about the president’s every move

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtZhy_0a6xoFfq00

In recent American history, every Democratic president has had to contend with at least one crazy conspiracy theory. For Barack Obama , it was that he was secretly from Kenya. For Bill Clinton , it was that he had killed Vince Foster. For Joe Biden , it’s something altogether different: that he’s not real.

From the beginning of his young presidency, bizarre rumors have circulated online that Mr Biden is a hologram, or he’s computer-animated, or in some other way the footage we see of him has been faked.

It doesn’t seem to matter that these theories are repeatedly and thoroughly debunked. To the conspiracy theorists, the mainstream media authorities who do the debunking have no credibility, and efforts to stamp out the rumors only increase their allure as forbidden knowledge.

Just this week, an accusation spread across right-wing social media that Mr Biden didn’t really drive the electric truck he tested in Dearborn, Michigan. According to the conspiracy peddlers, a single odd-looking frame of the video revealed a “second steering wheel” being controlled by a Secret Service agent… or something.

“This was all a show by his handlers to make Joe Biden look like he’s in charge,” the fringe website Gateway Pundit told readers.

Almost immediately, journalists who covered the test drive began debunking the theory.

“The video clearly shows this is utter nonsense. There were not two steering wheels,” Voice of America reporter Steve Herman told the Daily Dot . “This is just the latest of ridiculous conspiracy theories targeting Biden which can be simply dismissed by viewing the actual videos.”

This was far from the only example. In the few months Mr Biden has been president, right-wing trolls have charged both that the White House is a Hollywood set and the South Lawn is a green screen . Earlier this week, PolitiFact found it necessary to refute an eight-hour Facebook video titled “Biden is Computer Generated.”

“What you’re actually seeing here is a holographic image of Joe Biden being transmitted from behind the scenes,” the video’s narrator tells viewers.

That video has over 16,000 views on Facebook. Meanwhile, a YouTube video of Mr Biden’s “Green Screen Fails” has nearly 1.1 million views and 51,000 likes. Multiple tweets about the Ford truck’s “second steering wheel” have each gained dozens of retweets and hundreds of likes.

What is going on here? Why are so many people convinced – or trying to convince others – that Joe Biden as we perceive him doesn’t exist? According to Dr Nicole Hemmer , author of Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics , these theories are nothing new.

“Paranoia has always been part of American politics, but it takes on new inflections depending on what era you’re in,” Dr Hemmer told The Independent.

According to the historian, America has a long tradition of loony suspicions dating back to at least the 1950s, when right-wing newsletters said President Eisenhower was a communist agent.

The only part that’s new, she said, is our technology. Not only does social media give more people access to fringe theories, but advanced video software makes things like doctored footage and holograms seem more feasible.

“When you get the technology to do deep fakes, then real videos start being called fakes,” Dr Hemmer explained. Combine that with the right’s insistence that Mr Biden is too senile to appear in public – a theory peddled by Sean Hannity and other pundits – and you get presidential holograms.

“The line on Biden in conservative media has been, ‘He’s not really the one running the show,’” Dr Hemmer said. “You take that – and that’s in the mainstream conservative media – and then you go a step further, to the fringes, and the only way to really best that idea is to say he’s not even real at all.”

But why deny that Mr Biden is in charge? Dr Hemmer says the purpose is simple: “discrediting and delegitimizing the Biden administration.”

That hasn’t been easy for Republicans with this president, who remains highly popular . A hundred days into his presidency, 53 per cent of Americans approved of the job Mr Biden was doing – higher than presidents Trump or Clinton on their hundredth days – and 66 per cent approved of his handling of the pandemic. Considering how polarized the United States electorate is, those are extremely high numbers.

“That’s why you get the ‘Biden’s not really in charge’ line,” Dr Hemmer said. “Precisely because he’s hard to ding up, especially with the kind of people you’re trying to win over, the way that you do it is you say, ‘Oh yeah, Joe seems like a nice guy, but he’s just a figurehead.’”

And for a conspiracy theorist in 21st Century America, it’s not a huge leap from figurehead to hologram. The technology may be new, but the paranoia is as old as the country itself.

“We have access to some of the crazier conspiracies these days,” Dr Hemmer said, “but conspiracies are part of the warp and woof of American politics.”

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Mr Biden#Republicans#Democratic#Secret Service#Gateway Pundit#Dot#The White House#The South Lawn#Politifact#Americans#21st Century America#Voice Of America#Conspiracy Theorists#Conspiracy Theory#Bizarre Rumors#Conspiracies#Right Wing Social Media#Utter Nonsense#Mainstream Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Presidential ElectionFree Lance-Star

FORUM 2: No: Comparing Biden to FDR is a farce

PRESIDENT JOE Biden’s first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful, to say the least, but comparing his tenure during this period to past presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt is an insult to FDR. However, that has not stopped a parade of pundits from comparing Biden to past...
Presidential ElectionFox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.
Presidential ElectionFox News

'Hannity' on the Biden administration's agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to the special edition of "Hannity": Biden and America Last. I'm Jason Chaffetz, in tonight for Sean. And for the hour,...
PoliticsAmerican Thinker

Where the heck is Joe Biden as anti-Semitic attacks engulf America?

Low-grade pogroms against Jews are sweeping the U.S. Hamas thugs are unleashing violent unprovoked violent assaults on Jews innocently going about their business in U.S. cities - in New York, Los Angeles, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida, with leftists saying 'don't blame me.' Some leftists are repeating their old trope that they're merely anti-Zionist, not full-blown Jew-haters no different from the Klan or other low-class dirtbags. For appearances' sake, most are paying some kind of lip service to condemning this apparently organized Hamas thuggery appearing suddenly on our shores, even as they continue to claim with forked tongues that Israel is the problem.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden tops Trump, Clinton, but outpaced by Obama and both Bushes, in polling comparison

Four months into his White House tenure, President Biden is outperforming some of his predecessors and trailing others when it comes to his poll ratings. According to the latest national polling from Gallup, Biden stands at 54% approval and 40% disapproval. The president’s approval rating is down three points from April, with his disapproval unchanged. Biden’s approval rating in Gallup surveys has remained steady in the mid-50s since taking over in the White House on Jan. 20.
Presidential ElectionIndiana Gazette

Has Biden changed? He tells us

What happened to Joe Biden? Many people thought he was a moderate incrementalist, but now he’s promoting whopping big legislative packages that make many on the progressive left extremely happy. I asked him that when I spoke on the phone with him this week. The answer seems to be —...
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

OPINION | DAVID BROOKS: The evolution of Joe Biden

What happened to Joe Biden? Many people thought he was a moderate incrementalist, but now he's promoting whopping big legislative packages that make many on the progressive left extremely happy. I asked him that when I spoke on the phone with him last week. The answer seems to be: It's...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s deadlines come due

THE WEEK AHEAD IN D.C. — Is bipartisanship alive in Washington? This week should give us a pretty good clue. It doesn’t look promising at the outset. ON INFRASTRUCTURE: President JOE BIDEN set a deadline of Memorial Day to strike a deal with Republicans. And while both sides have put offers and counteroffers on the table, they ended last week accusing each other of gimmickry. Not a good sign.
Presidential Electionthecoastlandtimes.com

One on One: Biden’s reelection campaign

President Joe Biden is on primetime television almost every day. He looks into the camera directly, seriously and calmly explaining the country’s challenges and possible solutions. He has a near monopoly on network news coverage and the non-Fox cable news/opinion channels. The free news coverage is priceless. Ask former President...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden should think twice before destroying the Trump economic recovery

Former President Trump handed President Biden one of the greatest gifts any outgoing president can give an incoming one: a growing economy. As the United States emerged from the economic shutdown, President Trump presided over the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in American history. In a few short months, however, Biden’s ruinous policies are not only slowing the robust Trump recovery, but endangering it entirely.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Pastor Greg Locke Claims 'Political Elites' Fake Getting Vaccinated, Inject 'Sugar Water' Instead

Pastor Greg Locke urged his followers not to get vaccinated, claiming that "political elites" pretend to get vaccinated by getting injected with "sugar water" instead. Locke, head of the Baptist Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, previously predicted on multiple occasions that former President Donald Trump would remain in office—even after it was clear that President Joe Biden had won the election. Earlier this month, Locke claimed that Biden is a "fake president" and that he "stole" the election. During a Sunday sermon this week, the pastor took aim at COVID-19 vaccines.
Presidential Electiongoodmenproject.com

Why I’m Never Putting a Joe Biden Flag on My Truck

I was talking to a coworker today. (OK, well, technically I was arguing with an anonymous Twitter troll—but hey, work is work, right?) As Patriot45FreedomGuy launched a fierce barrage of 280-character word salad salvos at me about how disgraceful the Democrats are and what a hero Donald Trump is, he declared himself a proud member of the “Silent Majority,” (which was an oxymoronic exercise in irony, since 45’s supporters are both patently insufferable and their guy lost by over 7 million votes, but maybe I’m just getting distracted with semantics here).