newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Billionaires Crashing Crypto Market Hurting San Diego's Homeless Community

Posted by 
J. Maginot
J. Maginot
 8 days ago

The Cryptocurrency Market's Recent Wild Ride Has Wreaked Havoc on San Diego's Homeless Bitcoin Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvONh_0a6xfBtT00
Is the Promise of bitcoin for San Diego's Homeless Over?@Mehaniq via Twenty20


"It's all BS if you ask me. More of the same. We have to live like everyone else, and they're acting like it's a game."

This week the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 30% in just a few days from its all-time high of just a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbpq9_0a6xfBtT00
bitcoin price volatilityYahoo Finance

This drop has been attributed to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's interest in the cryptocurrency and his very public narrative about it on Twitter.

After learning about how San Diego's unhoused community was turning to the Bitcoin ecosystem to conduct their day to day financial needs from Mary, a homeless woman outside a coffee shop near San Diego State last month, I was curious to see how Bitcoin's wild market swings were affecting those who actually use Bitcoin.

A Brief Timeline of the Market Volatility

At the end of February Elon Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla had bought $1.5bn in bitcoin and would shortly begin accepting the digital asset as payment.

This announcement accelerated an already stellar year for bitcoin's recovery and growth following a sharp sell off at the start of the pandemic.

This news was met with enthusiasm among San Diego's unbanked community. In a matter of weeks and months they saw meaningful change in their financial trajectory.

"It felt like I might have a chance here, you know?"

Seemingly learning in real time, Mr. Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla would suspend their Bitcoin acceptance, though he did say they would not be divesting. The change in policy stemmed from concern over the level of energy Bitcoin mining consumes, and how that energy is produced.

The about face sent markets tumbling.

Critics of Musk suspected a number of alternative theories for the policy shift, from his affinity for Doge coin, to simply being ignorant on the subject.

On the ground, and for underserved communities, the fallout was real and immediate.

While Elon Musk didn’t comment for this story about San Diego’s homeless population, he did respond to a thread expressing similar concerns from a top investment podcaster in the UK about underserved communities in El Salvador who rely on bitcoin in much the same way. His response was that the thread was “obnoxious.”

Mary's Use of Bitcoin

According to Mary, San Diego's homeless community is increasingly turning to bitcoin exchanges to store their money.

Money stored in bitcoin or stable coins can earn upwards of 5% interest. A standard savings account, which she says she can't get anyway, earns well under 1% annually.

She then uses a software wallet on her phone to move tokens around to eventually land on the cash app where she can swipe her linked debit card.

Certainly more cumbersome and complicated than standard banking, not made any easier by increased market volatility.

Mary's Outlook

"It's like we make a little bit of progress, and they take it back. My life isn't a game. I can't afford to work 30% harder than I already am."

And that seems to be the rub with bitcoin. As a portable value store over the long term, it seems like it has a lot of potential for people in Mary's predicament. For those who aren't in the banking system.

It's a lot safer, for instance, for her wealth to be stored on a software wallet on an exchange than it is for her to carry around gold she can pawn at a local shop.

But the wild price fluctuations, for whatever reason, make it very difficult to have the money on hand to buy a cup of coffee and know with confidence what you're spending.

Moving Forward

For now, she's going to plug along and has agreed to check in via email for follow-ups on how the experience is.

Anecdotally, she does say that adoption is growing among her friends in the community. The proliferation of Bitcoin backed debit cards and apps like the Cash App have made it easier to navigate society without a bank.

As May gray's thick marine layer began to spit drops of rain at us, we decided to wrap up our conversation. I asked her what was next.

"Hey, it's San Diego. It's always sunny. What have I got to complain about?" Mary says as we pay our bills separately.

She insists that she doesn't need a hand out, but could do without rich "expletives" making everything worse.

Time will tell.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
J. Maginot

J. Maginot

San Diego, CA
151
Followers
27
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

I write articles focused on helping others break out of their 9-5 mindset. This involves side hustles, mindset, motivation, hands on practical tips, case studies, 30 day challeneges, and other related content. It's a blast.

 https://www.smartestdad.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Homeless People#Money Market#Real Money#Public Money#Homeless Community#Bs#Unhoused Community#Time#San Diego State#Underserved Communities#February Elon Musk#Turning#Standard Banking#Mr Musk#Wreaked Havoc#Stable Coins#Doge Coin#Debit Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Tesla
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

This Bitcoin Startup Has an Unusual Plan to Improve Dogecoin

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are both top 10 coins. Image: Shutterstock. Crypto firm VeriBlock has proposed using Bitcoin transactions to back up Dogecoin transactions via a “proof-of-proof” model. VeriBlock sees it as protection against 51% majority attacks and also further justification for Bitcoin mining’s sizable energy footprint. Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work mining...
Marketsthecherawchronicle.com

Nobody can stop Bitcoin (BTC) anymore, says Binance CEO and CEO Ark Invest.

Although many people are concerned about the way governments and regulators are using it Cryptocurrency Too many people are convinced of one thing: No one can Bitcoin (BTC) Still close. One of these is Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the eldest Cryptocurrency exchange In the world. Say during 2021 compatibility,...
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Shutting down Bitcoin is impossible, Ark Investment founder says

While Bitcoin (BTC) increasingly falls under the scrutiny of regulators worldwide, Ark Investment founder and CEO Cathie Wood is confident that regulators will be unable to shut down the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Wood said that Bitcoin is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down,” Bloomberg...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Dogecoin whale activity slows down as billions of dollars depart blockchain

After a flurry of activity that saw Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly process a higher dollar value of daily transactions than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) combined, the surge seen on the Dogecoin blockchain appears to be slowing down. Dogecoin’s price increase throughout 2021 has been accompanied by an equally outlandish increase...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin, Litecoin Aim Higher After Cryptos Get Musked Over Weekend

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Elon Musk, Cryptocurrency– Talking Points. Crypto market recovering after Elon Musk tweets inject volatility over weekend. Bitcoin may turn higher after bouncing from prior support turned resistance. Litecoin maintains broader trend higher, bouncing from its 50-day SMA. Bitcoin is up against the ropes, now down more than 30%...
Stocksbitcoinist.com

How Tesla Kickstarted A Different Kind Of Bitcoin Trend

For the second time in 24 hours, Bitcoin might have been rejected on the $40,000 mark. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways in lower timeframes, but finally has started to display some green after a week in the red. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $39,100 with a...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Developer scales back San Diego housing development. Will it be enough to appease the community?

A plan to remake a shuttered golf course in Carmel Mountain is gearing up to go back before city planners after two years of opposition. Santa Monica developer New Urban West says it will bring the 1,200-home Trails at Carmel Mountain Ranch to the San Diego Planning Commission in July. The project has been significantly scaled back since it was originally envisioned as a 1,600 home project, but neighbors still say it is too dense.
StocksNew Haven Register

Elon Musk Continues to Back Dogecoin Over Its Competitors: Should You Take a Chance on the Meme Crypto?

In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin — and the value of the coin increased by 37 percent in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency's market value over $10 billion. In May, Dogecoin's popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. As Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to gain insight on public opinion, Dogecoin value increased 20 percent, sitting at 47 cents — that's up from just 8 cents in February.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bullish Sign As Litecoin and Dash Find Support at MAs

Last week was the worst for the cryptocurrency market ever. It went through the biggest crash ever, overshadowing the retreat in early 2018. Elon Musk and Tesla pulling out of BITCOIN gave the crypto market the first kick down, then the China crackdown on crypto mining sent another shockwave across the market, crashing it lower.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bitcoin plummets more than 30% in value – Elon Musk’s fault?

Digital currency or digital money on the Internet is a medium of exchange other than real money that has properties similar to physical currencies and allows instant transactions and transfer of property without borders. And they are known as “decentralized digital currencies” because there is no central point that controls the money supply.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
Stocksbanyanhill.com

OMG Crypto Market! What’s Next…

It was a market-clearing event in crypto. More than $1 trillion wiped clean from the market. Is Tesla’s Elon Musk responsible? No. But before you give in to all the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), check out why we think it was actually a positive move. And why you could...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash: Ask experts anything about the crypto market chaos

The crypto market is in the midst of one of the biggest crashes in its history, with experts divided over which way it will go from here.Some analysts speculate that it is a repeat of the 2017/18 collapse – and that a long ‘crypto winter’ lies ahead – while others are hopeful that it may be just a dip on the way to new all-time highs later this year.Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since its record high last month, while the price of Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin have all plummeted spectacularly in recent days.>>...
Marketsthedechained.com

Amid Market Crash, Google Says Crypto-Related Searches Skyrocket

Per the latest data provided by the world’s top internet search engine, Google revealed that the searches related to cryptocurrencies surged to the record level in the United States and worldwide. The data suggested that the rise in the searches came during last week when Bitcoin and the crypto market...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Jax Hudur

San Diego's Billboards are not the Right Way to Address Racism

One of the many taxpayer-funded billboards that are under fire in San Diegonypost. There is no argument about the need to address racism in today’s America. Still, when San Diego’s officials littered the city with billboards warning black mothers of how racism can hurt their babies long before they are born, I am unsure what the intended message is. Are the officials discouraging black mothers from having babies, or are they genuinely informing black women of the risk racism poses to their unborn babies?