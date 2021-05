By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY (Reuters) - International Olympic committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July and August because organisers have designed a "custom-made Olympic bubble" to protect athletes and the Japanese people. Questions have been raised about the viability of the Games, already postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the virus.