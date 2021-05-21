newsbreak-logo
Annovis Bio Stock Doubles As Alzheimer's Drug Tops Biogen, Cassava Sciences

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnovis Bio (ANVS) said Friday its experimental Alzheimer's and Parkinson's treatment improved cognition in less than a month, leading ANVS stock to soar. The biotech company studied its treatment in 28 patients — half with Alzheimer's disease and half with Parkinson's disease. After 25 days of treatment, those who received the drug showed improvement on a key measure of cognition vs. the placebo group. The results outperformed tests from Biogen (BIIB) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA), Annovis said.

