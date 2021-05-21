Rock Legend Meat Loaf Travels 'In And Out Of Hell' In Tantalizing REELZ Documentary
The road to stardom is not always paved smoothly. Just ask Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but changed his first name to Michael in his adult life. Born September 27, 1947, the now-73-year-old musician is said to have cheated death many times. After surviving an alcoholic father and a childhood of domestic violence, he experienced health scares, including fainting spells, a reported heart attack and broken bones.radaronline.com