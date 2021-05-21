newsbreak-logo
Rock Legend Meat Loaf Travels 'In And Out Of Hell' In Tantalizing REELZ Documentary

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to stardom is not always paved smoothly. Just ask Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but changed his first name to Michael in his adult life. Born September 27, 1947, the now-73-year-old musician is said to have cheated death many times. After surviving an alcoholic father and a childhood of domestic violence, he experienced health scares, including fainting spells, a reported heart attack and broken bones.

