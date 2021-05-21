Ex-Police Officer Tou Thao, Charged For George Floyd's Death, Accused By Prosecutors of 'Shameless' Attempt To Delay Case
Prosecutors are accusing one of the third other police officers charged for George Floyd's death of playing dirty legal games in his criminal case. According to court documents obtained by Radar, ex-police officer Tou Thao is battling it out with prosecutors as he faces over charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.radaronline.com