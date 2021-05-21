Fairfax County Public Library will lift capacity limits, but curbside pickups are here to stay

FAIRFAX, VA – Former Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bulova endorsed Sean Perryman’s campaign for Lt. Governor on Friday. Bulova served as county chairman for over ten years, being reelected twice to lead the most populous jurisdiction in Virginia, and has served on the Fairfax County board for over 30 years. She joins current county chairman Jeff McKay as well as current county supervisors Rodney Lusk, Walter Alcorn, Dalia Palchik, Kathy Smith, John Foust, and James Walkinshaw in endorsing Perryman.