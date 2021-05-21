Click It or Ticket Campaign Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up May 24 - June 6, and Every Day
The McAlester Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 24 to June 6, 2021.www.mcalesternews.com