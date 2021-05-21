Top-Rated Stocks: KLA Tencor Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.