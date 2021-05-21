newsbreak-logo
Top-Rated Stocks: KLA Tencor Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the tech sector under pressure, chip equipment maker KLA Tencor's stock has slipped below its 50-day line, although it's still well above its 200-day. But don't count the chip gear leader out. Its ratings are still outstanding and it's one to watch for the day when the tech sector rebounds. On Friday, the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for KLA Tencor (KLAC) jumped to a near-best 96 Friday, up from 93 the day before.

