Dr. Steven Quay to Brief U.S. Congress On Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjqyv_0a6w4kMv00
Dr. Stephen QuayDr. Stephen Quay

According to Dr. Quay, all evidence points to a laboratory infection in Wuhan

In his analysis, Dr. Quay concludes that it is beyond a reasonable doubt the virus came from a laboratory accident, a so-called “laboratory-acquired infection”, in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician-scientist and CEO of Atossa Therapeutics and has been asked to brief the elected members and staff of the United States Congress on his work on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting will take place from 2:00 to 3:30 pm EDT, Monday, May 24, 2021.

Dr. Quay will speak about his research on the origin of the pandemic, which he published in January 2021 and which is available here. In this analysis, he concludes that it is beyond a reasonable doubt the virus came from a laboratory accident, a so-called “laboratory-acquired infection”, in Wuhan, China.

The briefing will also include a discussion by David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, about his work at the U.S. State Department looking into the origins of COVID-19 and the role of the Chinese government. According to Dr. Quay;

“While it would be a positive step for China to be open and transparent with records from the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were not shared with the WHO Committee during their field work in China earlier this year, there already exists more than enough data and evidence to conclude with high certainty that the COVID pandemic did not arise from a natural zoonosis,”
“The purpose of this briefing is to supply relevant congressional staff and members with the facts that are not in dispute with respect to the pandemic, to show how these facts are different from any prior zoonosis, to show these facts are completely consistent with a lab-leak, and finally, to document the genetic signatures that are consistent with ‘gain-of-function’ laboratory manipulation.”

Who is Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.?

According to his press release, Dr. Steven Quay has 360+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people.

He is the author of a book on surviving the pandemic, “Stay Safe: A Physician’s Guide to Survive Coronavirus”. He has seen his fair share of controversy during the pandemic. His book, published in June of 2020 was removed from Kindle by Amazon, hours after its launch. His outspoken views on treatments for Covid-19 have often conflicted with the official narrative.

For instance, in his book, he offers the following advice for dealing with Covid-19, and it's not difficult to see why the book was removed by Amazon.

  • One 2-minute step you can take every time you come home to kill coronavirus before it enters your lungs
  • A quick, free home test for COVID-19 that is as good as the FDA-approved nasal swab
  • The one exercise you won’t learn in the gym that can save your life
  • How NOT to die of COVID-19 (Make your lungs younger)
  • What to do if you have early-stage COVID-19 so that you can stay out of the hospital
  • The #1 most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus as we reopen society (Hint: it’s the one thing the CDC said was “NOT effective” when coronavirus hit the U.S.)
  • Why a vaccine won’t be the solution, and what YOU can do to protect yourself, now and in the future
  • What to eat and drink (and what to avoid), so you can prevent and beat this coronavirus
  • The best supplements I have found from clinical trial research for immune health during this pandemic
  • The coronavirus’ “Diabolic Trait” and how it helped the virus spread so fast
  • An easy DIY step that takes your face mask from a viral barrier to a virus killer, giving you over 100-times the protection of an untreated mask
  • The one blood test to ask for if you are hospitalized that can keep you off a ventilator
  • Three steps to take to thrive during the next epidemic
  • Learn about gain-of-function research and why we must ban it to prevent future pandemics

He has made the following statement on why he feels it is so important to address the issue of origin.

“For over a year there has been a reticence to consider a lab-leak as the source of this pandemic despite the fact that most of the evidence I will present has been in the public domain all this time. It is clear to me that only a grassroots effort directed to the federal government will bring the urgency to help uncover the cause of the pandemic and set the stage to put in place the safeguards to prevent the next. You can help in this fight by inviting your Representative and Senators to this briefing on the leading COVID origin hypothesis, the possibility of a laboratory-acquired infection at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
“We owe it to the three million people who have died to get to the bottom of this.”

If you would like to make your congressional representatives aware of the briefing, please use this link: Briefing Invitation

