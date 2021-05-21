The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area, May 21-23

The Monnaie de Paris released their second collection of collector coins entitled “Great Dates of Humanity,” which is part of a series that launched in 2019 beginning with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the First Step on the Moon, and the D-day. For 2020, the series retraces the history of American Independence through a sequence of special collector coins. The first series began by celebrating U.S. Independence history with a collection of coins that focused on General Lafayette. The collection is inspired by a collection of medals commissioned by the Monnaie de Paris and designed by celebrated artisans during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The independence of the United States was a world event of strategic importance to France as it was one of the first countries to recognise the new nation and also contributed armies commanded under General Lafayette.