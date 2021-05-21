newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area, May 21-23

By Sophia Barnes
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun is rising on summer fun as people get vaccinated and D.C. lifts most capacity restrictions on activities this weekend — so let’s make the most of it. You’ll finally get a chance to meet a new panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, when the National Zoo reopens, along with the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian. Visitors of all ages need passes. Go to si.edu/visit or call at 1-800-514-3849, ext. 1 to get your tickets. Everyone can reserve up to six passes per day for each site.

www.nbcwashington.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Michelle Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gyms#Dance#Music Venues#Sports Venues#Nationals Park#Family Fun#The National Zoo#Joe S Movement Emporium#Spanish Diner#Molette Green#Washington Sports Club#Covid#Instagram#Johnson Johnson#Occoquan Workhouse#Little Farm#D C#Wedding Venues#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Georgetown, DCPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: May 21-23

There are a number of reasons to glow up this weekend! The National Zoo, The National Museum of American Indians and the National Museum of Natural History are all opening their doors starting Fri. The strawberry fields are once again ripe and ready for picking. And every evening Georgetown is (literally) glowing for the next couple of weeks. Scroll down for more ways to get happy this weekend!
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

What to do this weekend in Chicago | May 21

Have a beer with the world’s best boss: Replay Lincoln Park has extended the fan favorite pop-up “Back to the Office” through the end of May. Celebrate your favorite Dunder Mifflin co-workers by visiting the desks, Michael’s office and more. Outdoor cubicle seating is available to enjoy “Office”-inspired cocktails. Guests can shop for fan art, T-shirts and souvenirs inside the recreated warehouse. Through May 30 at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave.; 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., $20 (ages 21+); replaylincolnpark.com.
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 21-23

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC! With the weather heating up outside, it’s the perfect time to start exploring the city once again. Spend the day on the rides at Luna Park, visit the animals at the Bronx Zoo, and go for a kid-friendly hike!. Looking for more...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Five things to do, May 17-23

Sail the treacherous Southern Ocean — vicariously — with Dawn Riley. She’s raced in two Whitbread ‘Round the World Race competitions (now called The Ocean Race) and was the first woman to captain an America’s Cup sailing team. She’ll share some of her many adventures in a free virtual discussion hosted by the New Bedford Whaling Museum. 7 p.m. Register at whalingmuseum.org.
LifestylePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Quirkiest Route 66 Attractions, State by State

America is filled with hidden gems, but there may be no other strip of land across the country that offers more than Route 66. Stretching nearly 2,500 miles from California to Illinois, Route 66 is home to an eclectic mix of attractions that make for the perfect pit stop on your cross-country journey.
Oklahoma City, OK405magazine.com

Weekend Roundup: May 20-23

On Thursday, May 20, at Edmond’s Hafer Park, cool down after dark with a free evening concert at the Hafer Park stage. From 6:15 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., enjoy the soft rock stylings of the Sentimental Social Club and the McKee Brothers. Snow cones will be sold during the concert if you’re having trouble beating the heat and be sure to bring a folding chair.
EntertainmentWashingtonian.com

Outdoor Comedy, a Talk on Famous Jewels, and a Book on Secret Service Scandals: Things to Do in DC, May 17-19

We’ve got famous jewels, Secret Service drama, and a radio play. Hear from a curator of the National Gem and Mineral Collection. Too close: A president’s daughter falls in love with her Secret Service agent—it’s the plot of the terrible 2004 rom-com Chasing Liberty starring Mandy Moore, but it’s also rumored to be what happened in the Trump White House, according to a new book. Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig is releasing Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, a look behind the typical closed doors of the agency tasked with presidential protection. Leonnig will talk about it with presidential historian Michael Beschloss in a virtual book event from Politics and Prose. Tuesday 5/18 at 6 PM; Free, register here.
Travelwrrnetwork.com

April previews busy summer season at Grand Teton

Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 87,739 recreation visits in April 2021, a 48% increase compared to April 2019. The park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Park statistics show that April 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of April.
Washington, DCWbaltv.com

Pandas ready for National Zoo's reopening

WASHINGTON (Video: NBC/WRC) — The gates are reopening Friday at the National Zoo in Washington. The pandas are more than ready for their close-up after months out of the spotlight. Xiao Qi Ji, the cute and cuddly giant panda cub, has been practicing his gameday face in his outdoor exhibit....
Politicscoinupdate.com

France: George Washington features on latest gold and silver “Great Dates of Humanity” coin series

The Monnaie de Paris released their second collection of collector coins entitled “Great Dates of Humanity,” which is part of a series that launched in 2019 beginning with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the First Step on the Moon, and the D-day. For 2020, the series retraces the history of American Independence through a sequence of special collector coins. The first series began by celebrating U.S. Independence history with a collection of coins that focused on General Lafayette. The collection is inspired by a collection of medals commissioned by the Monnaie de Paris and designed by celebrated artisans during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The independence of the United States was a world event of strategic importance to France as it was one of the first countries to recognise the new nation and also contributed armies commanded under General Lafayette.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Modern English reschedule US ‘After the Snow’ tour, share “I Melt With You” (Lockdown Version)

Modern English were supposed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic album After the Snow with a 2020 tour. That didn't happen, of course, due to COVID, but they've now announced rescheduled U.S. dates. “We can’t wait to explode back on stage," says frontman Robbie Grey. "It’s been a tough year for everyone and we want to bring some energy and excitement to everybody. We look forward to seeing you and all being together in the same room.“