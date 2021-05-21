The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area, May 21-23
The sun is rising on summer fun as people get vaccinated and D.C. lifts most capacity restrictions on activities this weekend — so let’s make the most of it. You’ll finally get a chance to meet a new panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, when the National Zoo reopens, along with the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian. Visitors of all ages need passes. Go to si.edu/visit or call at 1-800-514-3849, ext. 1 to get your tickets. Everyone can reserve up to six passes per day for each site.www.nbcwashington.com