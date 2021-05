It’s that time of year again where property owners in Jefferson need to be aware of the city’s grass ordinance. City Building Official Chad Stevens says the ordinance does not allow grass to grow above eight inches in length. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio if a property is found to be in violation of the ordinance, he will first communicate with the property owner about the issue. Then if the property owner doesn’t address the problem, Stevens says he will issue a notice of the violation to the property owner.