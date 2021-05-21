newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Best Date Spots in Wynwood

Jordan Hinsch
Jordan Hinsch
 2 days ago

Best Date Spots in Wynwood

Wynwood is full of graffiti, cool bars, and great date spots. Here is a list of the best of the best.

The Best Date Spots in Wynwood.

1-800-LUCKY

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

$

What's unique? Another space with multiple areas, each offering it's own character.

What's great? The Asian fusion food court and atmosphere.

What's not great? There isn't much to say here.

Tip: Get some green tea ice cream! (before you start drinking)

Astra

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 2121 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

$$

What's unique? The only true rooftop bar in Wynwood.

What's great? Drinks on the roof with nice views, ideal venue for a date.

What's not great? Service is compromised with large crowds.

Tip: The drinks are better than the food.

Boxelder

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 2817 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

$$

What's unique? It simply has the most exclusive beer selection in Miami.

What's great? You can walk in, buy beer, and leave. It's a market/bar.

What's not great? It's a small space, but I don't think that's ever been an issue.

Tip: If your date drinks beer, this is the perfect spot to hang out and sip on the best beer in Miami.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 55 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127

$$

What's unique? It's a hip brewery which doesn't feel like a brewery at all. Diverse line of products.

What's great? Their outdoor lounge area.

What's not great? While they have a solid beer selection, you may have a hard time finding one that you love. They tend to use a lot of citrus flavors.

Tip: Grab a good seat outside if you can and lounge with your date on the couches.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 325 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127

$

What's unique? The circular bar in the middle of the brewery.

What's great? Good beer lineup, beer garden, and board games.

What's not great? Nothing to add here.

Tip: This is a good first date location. They have games to help break the ice.

J Wakefield Brewing

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127

$

What's unique? The obsession with anything Star Wars related. Very cool.

What's great? Fantastic beer, flights, outdoor seating, and a food truck (most of the time).

What's not great? Nothing to add here.

Tip: El Jefe is my favorite beer here.

Wynwood Brewing Company

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 565 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127

$

What's unique? Tiny space and an excellent lineup. The best in Wynwood.

What's great? Great service, great seasonal offers.

What's not great? Nothing to add here.

Tip: Laces IPA is one of my favorite IPAs of all time.

Miami Mojito Company

Neighborhood: Wynwood

Address: 2509 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

$

What's unique? The tropical atmosphere. It feels like you're in a jungle. Sets a perfect mood for a nice date.

What's great? They don't only offer mojitos, but you'd be crazy not to order one. They all come with fresh sugar cane.

What's not great? Nothing to add here.

Tip: They expanded their square footage and took over the burger place next door! Very impressive.



ABOUT

Jordan Hinsch is a sales director, blogger, investor, photographer, videographer, and outdoors enthusiast. Primarily known for unique travel and bucket list related content, Jordan also specializes in lifestyle, fitness, and finance. Follow him here on News Break and on Instagram & Pinterest @neverjordinary.

