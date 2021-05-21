newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wazito v Tusker Match Report, 21/05/2021

By Dennis Mabuka
goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers have continued to lose ground in their quest to win the title after settling for a second straight draw at Utalii Grounds. Tusker suffered another blow in their quest to win the FKF Premier League title after battling to a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC at Utalii Grounds on Friday.

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kimani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The League#Top Spot#Tusker Match Report#Fkf Premier League#Kcb#Xi#Utalii Grounds Tusker#Rejuvenated Champions#Wundanyi Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccergoal.com

Montpellier v PSG Live Commentary, 12/05/2021

GOOAALL! Despite slipping in the run up, Paredes goes straight down the middle while Bertaud dives to his right. 3-3. GOOAALL! Mavididi finds the top-left corner via the slightest touch from Navas’ glove. 3-2. GOOAALL! Draxler powers the ball beyond Bertaud and into top-right corner. 2-2. GOOAALL! Delort makes no...
Soccergoal.com

Stellenbosch v Orlando Pirates Match Report, 11/05/2021

The Buccaneers missed an opportunity to climb up to third place on the standings as they were frustrated by Stellies in a game of two halves. Orlando Pirates' inconsistency in the PSL continued on Tuesday afternoon as they drew 0-0 with a resilient Stellenbosch FC side at Danie Craven Stadium.
Soccergoal.com

Levante v Barcelona Live Commentary, 11/05/2021

51' SAVE! Levante move the ball much quicker and Bardhi cuts inside from the left before curling a great cross into Roger. He gets in between Barcelona's central defenders and heads it on goal, but it's straight at Ter Stegen, who holds onto it. 49' Lenglet is caught out as...
Soccergoal.com

TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns Match Report, 2021/05/09

Shalulile was the hero for the Tshwane giants, who will retain the league trophy if they win their next two games. Mamelodi Sundowns took a step towards their fourth consecutive PSL title after securing a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The only goal of...
Soccergoal.com

Maritzburg United v Golden Arrows Match Report, 12/05/2021

Matsatsantsa striker Bradley Grobler, added his 14th league goal of the season, two more than Thabiso Kutumela, who netted in the KZN derby earlier on. Maritzburg United’s hopes of PSL survival were boosted with a 3-2 KZN derby win over Golden Arrows while SuperSport United ended their horror run of 10 league matches without a win by edging out TTM 1-0.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match Preview: United v Fulham

The clash with the Cottagers will be our final home match of the season and an emotional occasion. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on supporters attending matches, fans will be allowed back inside the Theatre of Dreams for our penultimate league fixture of the campaign.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Burnley v Leeds: match preview

Burnley’s ruthless win at Craven Cottage confirmed both their safety and Fulham’s relegation on Monday, but in truth the 4-0 win at Wolves a fortnight earlier had suggested Sean Dyche’s side were in the Premier League to stay once again. It is fair to say Turf Moor’s ‘ginger Mourinho’ has a rather different philosophy to the man in the opposite dugout on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa, but there will certainly be mutual respect between the pair whose sides both play to their strengths and are united by a fierce work ethic. The way Leeds dismantled Tottenham at Elland Road last weekend showed that Bielsa’s hard-running style has, despite some doubts, lasted until May. A European place looks beyond Leeds, but a top-half finish will be just reward for their fine season. The only doubts now will be whether both managers will still be in situ come next season, or if they will be tempted away by suitors who would find their achievements on limited budgets hard to ignore. Paul Chronnell.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Kariobangi Sharks v Homeboyz Match Report, 14/05/2021

The match was the first one played since the top-tier was suspended in March owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 positive tests. Kariobangi Sharks claimed a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Utalii Grounds on Friday. Patilah Omoto scored the only...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Gor Mahia v Nairobi City Stars Match Report, 16/05/2021

The Kenyan champions needed a first half strike from their Burkina Faso forward to edge out the stubborn Simba wa Nairobi. Gor Mahia launched their campaign to reach top of the FKF Premier League table with a slim 1-0 win against Nairobi City Stars at Utalii grounds on Sunday. The...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

JKT Tanzania v Young Africans Match Report, 19/05/2021

Timu ya Wananchi now have 61 points just like Simba although they have played four more games. Yanga SC registered a morale-boosting 2-0 win over JKT Tanzania in a Mainland Premier League tussle on Wednesday at Jamhuri Stadium. Yacouba Sogne scored the opener before Tuisila Kisinda handed them the second...
Soccergoal.com

Caf Champions League: Big Match Stats Pack - Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys will travel to Dar es Salaam where they are set to face the Tanzanian giants in the quarter-final second-leg match on Saturday. With Chiefs will carry a 4-0 aggregate lead into their second-leg clash against Simba, and Goal provides a stats pack with notable numbers ahead of Saturday's encounter.
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Guardiola: Premier League finale perfect Champions League preparation

City welcome the Toffees to the Etihad Stadium in the final league game of the 2020/21 campaign, having secured our fifth Premier League title. Although the Premier League Champions are yet to lift the trophy – and will do after Sunday’s fixture – attentions are already turning to Saturday’s eagerly-awaited European clash with familiar foe Chelsea.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Liverpool midfielder Thiago: Long balls have surprised me

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara admits he's found his first season in England a culture shock. A summer arrival from Bayern Munich, Thiago has only just found his best form as he was outstanding in victory at Burnley this week. "I was surprised by the rhythm of the game here in...