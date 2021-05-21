A Liquid Breakfast

The excitement of traveling is in the air. We have all been cooped up for over a year now and we are itching to get out of Dodge. Traveling abroad, across the U.S. and through the wonderful state of Ohio has taken me on quite the gamut of accommodations from a yurt in The Wilds, and camping in Betty, our T@B teardrop, to high-end hotels and of course everything in between. Experiencing unique lodging and my foodie ways have become a bucket list pursuit for me that started even from a young age. In the summer of ’83, the unique choices of lodging and food primarily fell to bed and breakfasts and their regional cuisine. Our family vacation that year took us across New England notches, lakes, foothills, the Atlantic Coast and White Mountains. In those days without mobile phones, booking.com and google maps to help you secure overnight accommodations, we were left with a bed and breakfast book and the good old fashioned Rand McNally Atlas to assist us on our trek. The food was amazing and planted a seed for a lifetime romance. A few years later as a college student, I landed a job as a soup and veggie cook at North Hero House. It was a B and B on steroids tucked on the small island of North Hero, and surrounded by beautiful Lake Champlain. Think Kellerman’s in the Catskills minus the dirty dancing! We cooked up some fabulous breakfasts and the evening meals complete with cocktails that could rival a 5-star. I had the time of my life and my romance with bed and breakfast and country inns was alive and well.