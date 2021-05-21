newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAudrey Nuna recorded the bulk of her debut project, an EP called A Liquid Breakfast, while stark naked. It was summer of 2020, just a few months before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, and the musician, born Audrey Chu, was living at her mom’s house in New Jersey. Her bedroom window wasn’t too far from the constant roar of traffic on the George Washington Bridge—not an ideal environment for recording music. So for sound isolation purposes, she moved her home studio into her closet: a sweltering, stuffy box with no air circulation.

