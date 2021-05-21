newsbreak-logo
Provo, UT

Beware! Bears are on the prowl in Provo

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
Cover picture for the articleProvo police are warning residents to be on the lookout for bears. The department has received “multiple calls” this year about black bears wandering around in the city. One of them was captured on camera at 12:49 a.m. on Thursday near 900 East and Center Street. The Utah Division Wildlife...

