MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason predictions, schedule and format

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is closing in fast and that means it’s already time to think about 2022 MLB playoffs. Let’s dive into the 2022 postseason schedule and early predictions.

Bookmark this page for updates on predictions, the schedule and the bracket for the 2022 MLB playoffs. Our projected 2022 MLB postseason bracket is based on our 2022 MLB predictions for the regular season.

MLB playoff predictions 2022: National League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKz5h_0a6ugwts00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

NL No.1 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of 4/5 series

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced plenty of questions this offseason with so many core members of their team headed for free agency. But a talent-rich farm system and an ownership group that views money as no object signaled huge moves would come. Freddie Freeman joins an already outstanding lineup and the quality rotation makes Los Angeles the 2022 World Series favorites.

Only one real issue could be spotted on this roster when Opening Day approached, concerns at closer. Following the Craig Kimbrel acquisition , it further solidifies that Los Angeles is the most dangerous team in MLB.

No. 2 seed: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Winner of 3 vs. 6 matchup

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t get it done in the MLB postseason once again. But while this franchise hasn’t won a postseason series since 2018, they have reached October in four consecutive seasons. The phenomenal rotation (Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser) returns and the financial resources are available to strengthen the middle of the Brewers’ lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG6wP_0a6ugwts00
NL Wild Card predictions

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves moved on from Freddie Freeman, a difficult decision, replacing him with Matt Olson. It’s an upgrade, that’s the most important thing. So, the Braves’ lineup should improve and they’ll get Ronald Acuña Jr. back, providing them with two NL MVP candidates. Combine that with the quality pitching staff and a Braves bullpen featuring Kenley Jansen, Will Smith and Collin McHugh, this is a scary team.

Early injuries for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets open a door for another team. Playoff positioning is always tight and just two games can make all the difference. The Cardinals and Mets losing their aces is positive for Philadelphia’s playoff hopes. The Phillies are the team to watch, boasting one of the best lineups in baseball. We have reservations about this club (bullpen, fielding), but the talent in the rotation and batting order make them a likely playoff team.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Talent wasn’t the San Diego Padres problem in 2021, a lack of leadership and poor in-game management cost this franchise. Hiring Bob Melvin is going to fix several of those issues. We still want to see the Padres build a more well-rounded roster, adding depth to the lineup. Even without it, bet on Tatís and Machado getting this team to the MLB playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgyB4_0a6ugwts00
Time will tell whether or not the St. Louis Cardinals made the right decision with Mike Shildt. But one huge boost the Cards will get in 2022 is a potentially healthy Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas. The return of both starters gives St. Louis an ace to start in front of Adam Wainwright and a quality arm behind the 40-year-old veteran. With a stabilized rotation, enhanced with Steven Matz, complemented by an above-average lineup and a strong bullpen, the Cardinals should be in the thick of the MLB postseason race.

In the hunt: New York Mets

If you’re asking us to bet on one potential Wild Card team to go on a run, the Mets are a quality bet. A playoff rotation of Scherzer, deGrom and Chris Bassitt is simply phenomenal. There is an element of risk here and that already came to fruition with the Jacob deGrom news. Losing a two-time Cy Young Award winner will cost New York multiple games and that matters in a tight playoff race.

MLB playoff predictions 2022: American League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjBJz_0a6ugwts00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AL No. 1 seed: Houston Astros vs. Winner of 4/5 series

The Houston Astros hold a nice advantage in terms of positioning for the MLB playoffs. Whereas the AL East is a battle between four playoff-caliber rosters. Houston faces its own questions this offseason, namely how it fills the void left when Carlos Correa departs, but the remaining talent and presence of Dusty Baker in a thinner AL West division push the Astros into the postseason. The No. 1 seed might come down to Toronto and Houston, with the divisional matchups deciding things.

AL No. 2 seed: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Winner of 3/6 matchup

Falling short of the playoff by one game, those who competed in October were thankful the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t get the invite. After falling short, Toronto acquired Matt Chapman after signing Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi. This would be our pick to win the ALCS, but we put them No. 2 in the final American League standings because Houston is in an easier division. As of now, Toronto is our pick to win.

AL Wild Card Game predictions:

(No. 3) Chicago White Sox vs (No. 6) New York Yankees

The Chicago White Sox roster already looks great entering the offseason. Luis Robert, José Abreu, Yoán Moncada, Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez are under contract. On the pitching side, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks and Michael Kopech are returning. We saw right field as a major concern in Chicago, but acquiring A.J. Pollock addresses that. Even without Kimbrel, this should be a great bullpen.

It’s hard to know what to think of the New York Yankees right now. Multiple core pieces won’t be allowed to play in Toronto (unvaccinated) and that would be a huge problem if they head to Canada during the MLB playoffs. Even with that put aside, betting on the Yankees’ pitchers and All-Star bats to stay healthy through October is asking a lot to go right. We’d have felt better if management made win-now moves, but it’s thinking too much about the future. At the very least, the Yankees should at least earns a spot in the AL Wild Card Game.

(No. 4) Tampa Bay Rays vs (No. 5) Los Angeles Angels

If the Tampa Bay Rays operated with a $115 million payroll, which wouldn’t even crack the top 10 in MLB, this is the perennial World Series favorite. Instead, the Rays will hope a few All-Star and elite talents, paired with mixing and matching lead them to success. It’s never going to end in a World Series title, as long as they rank bottom 10 in payroll, but the system almost guarantees a trip to the postseason.

We’re willing to bet on the Angels making the MLB playoffs. Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Marsh, a great bullpen and an improved rotation. Those ingredients together, paired with a managed, inspire confidence that Los Angeles can play in October. Of course, this is us betting on plenty of things going right for the ANgels when history says it won’t happen.

In the Hunt: Boston Red Sox

As of now, the Boston Red Sox are still a distinct tier below the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. However, adding Trevor Story to the infield is a boost defensively and for the lineup. Right now, we’ll consider this a team on the outside of the postseason picture. If Boston adds a front-line starter, we’ll put it in the MLB playoffs forecast. A move like that probably won’t happened until closer to the trade deadline, which impacts a close MLB playoff race.

MLB Playoffs predictions

  • National League playoffs
    • NL Wild Card: Braves over Phillies, Padres over Cardinals
    • NLDS: Dodgers over Padres, Brewers over Braves
    • NLCS: Dodgers over Brewers in 6 games
    • NL winner: Los Angeles Dodgers
  • American League playoffs:
    • AL Wild Card: White Sox over Yankees, Angels over Rays
    • ALDS: Astros over Angels, Blue Jays over White Sox
    • ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros in 5 games
    • AL winner: Toronto Blue Jays
  • 2022 World Series prediction:
    • Toronto Blue Jays over Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games
    • World Series MVP: Bo Bichette Jr.

When do MLB playoffs start?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CS2Th_0a6ugwts00
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball releases the 2022 MLB schedule at the beginning of the offseason. The 2022 regular season concludes on Wednesday, October 5. The 2022 MLB playoffs will begin shortly after. The tentative start of the MLB playoffs is Friday, October 7.

  • National League and American League wild-card games: Begins Oct. 7
  • American League and National League Division Series: TBD
  • NL and AL Championship Series: TBD
  • 2022 World Series: TBD

How many teams make the MLB playoffs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4DDI_0a6ugwts00
Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

Under the new MLB CBA signed in March, 12 teams will make the MLB playoffs. It means six teams from each league (American League and National League) will be part of the postseason.

Major League Baseball expanded its playoff field in the COVID shortened 2020 season but the playoffs returned to the standard 10-team format in 2021. While league officials pushed for a 14-team MLB postseason format in 2022, players wouldn’t go for it. and settled on a 12-team playoff.

Importantly, per Jayson Stark, there will be no Game 163 tiebreakers for seeding. All MLB postseason spots will use NFL-like tiebreakers.

How many games in MLB playoffs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl0ZZ_0a6ugwts00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The number of games in the MLB postseason depends on how long it takes teams to win each series, ultimately advancing and being crowned World Series champion. Here is a breakdown of the length of each playoff series.

  • MLB Wild Card round: Best of 3
  • MLB Division Series: Best of 5
  • NLCS and ALCS: Best of 7
  • World Series: Best of 7

How to watch MLB postseason?

A full 2022 schedule, including broadcast information, can be found on MLB games today .

