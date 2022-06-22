MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway with a month of games already behind us. That means it’s already time to think about 2022 MLB playoffs. Let’s dive into the 2022 postseason schedule and early predictions.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

Bookmark this page for updates on predictions, the schedule and the bracket for the 2022 MLB playoffs. Our projected 2022 MLB postseason bracket is based on our 2022 MLB predictions from Opening Day and the latest MLB standings .

MLB playoff predictions 2022: National League

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

NL No.1 seed: New York Mets vs. Winner of 4/5 series

The New York Mets are the best team in the National League and they haven’t had Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer for the last month. Another positive, you can count on ownership making the resources available to add significant talent at the MLB trade deadline. The Mets have surpassed the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites for the NL’s 1 No. seed in the MLB postseason.

No. 2 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of 3 vs. 6 matchup

After slipping down from the No. 1 spot, things only got worse for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts is out indefinitely and closer Craig Kimbrel looks more rattled than ever in a role he has dominated for years. Even with those issues, the Dodgers boast the second-best run differential in MLB and remain the team to beat in the NL West moving forward.

NL Wild Card race

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

The San Diego Padres are neck-and-neck with the Dodgers in the NL West. Missing out on the division crown will have ramifications. The loser must be the road team in the Wild Card round and it will draw a tough matchup. However, San Diego’s rotation and a healthy lineup give it a shot against anyone in the MLB playoffs.

Welcome back to the Atlanta Braves. After an ugly cold stretch to begin the year, this team looks a lot better. Ronald Acuña Jr. is leading the way, but pending MLB free agent Dansby Swanson is also making a monumental impact. Pair that with a rotation that is stabilizing and it’s much easier to see Atlanta competing in the MLB postseason.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants

Devastating injuries to the starting rotation proved costly for the Milwaukee Brewers, narrowing the NL Central significantly. It’s going to be a battle with the St. Louis Cardinals until October, but the Brewers get the edge with some of their pitchers starting to get healthy. With that said, more help is needed via trades in July.

Related: MLB standings 2022

The San Francisco Giants claw their way to victories, even when their top performers are struggling. We’re not seeing the same club we saw in 2021, but there is still a lot of time in the MLB season. As long as this team is in the MLB postseason race, moves will be made in July to upgrade the roster.

In the hunt: St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB playoff predictions 2022: American League

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AL No. 1 seed: New York Yankees vs. Winner of 4/5 series

The New York Yankees are dominating right now, leading the MLB standings just months after many questioned their offseason moves. Aaron Judge is among the leading AL MVP candidates and the pitching is surpassing expectations. They also have the farm system to make big additions at the MLB trade deadline, but at times it feels like this roster doesn’t need much more help. This is the World Series favorite right now.

AL No. 2 seed: Houston Astros vs. Winner of 3/6 matchup

The Houston Astros are running away with the AL West and there are no signs anyone catches them. Realistically, given the gap between them and the Yankees then the Astros vs AL Central, Houston is a strong bet to hold the AL’s No. 2 seed in the MLB postseason. There is room for improvement, but that will come via trades.

AL Wild Card Game predictions:

(No. 3) Minnesota Twins vs (No. 6) Boston Red Sox

Injuries have really derailed some of the Minnesota Twins’ early momentum. Of course, a far bigger concern is a starting rotation that seems to be the anchor preventing this club from reaching a higher and more consistent standard of play. It’s neck-and-neck with the Cleveland Guardians right now, but it’s the CHicago White Sox that could take over by August.

Related: MLB trade rumors – Latest MLB rumors in June

An incredible turnaround by the Boston Red Sox. When the BoSox entered May, everyone talked about them as a likely seller at the MLB trade deadline. Suddenly, the bats woke up and the starting rotation really settled down. At this point, Boston looks like a legitimate playoff team and small additions could be made this summer.

(No. 4) Toronto Blue Jays vs (No. 5) Cleveland Guardians

We picked the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series this year. Thus far, we’ve seen flashes of a team with the talent to accomplish that but they are far short of reaching that goal. After dropping below .500, Toronto is starting to regain some ground. We’d bet on talent carrying this team to the MLB postseason.

As mentioned above, the Guardians are firmly in a position to disregard the wild card by earning the AL Central crown. For now, we’ll put Cleveland right behind Minnesota. It would be nice to see ownership allow the front office to add significant talent this summer. Even if that doesn’t happen, Jose Ramirez could put this team on his back and carry it towards October.

In the Hunt: Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers

MLB Playoffs predictions

Here’s our MLB postseason predictions from before the 2022 season began.

National League playoffs NL Wild Card: Braves over Phillies, Padres over Cardinals NLDS: Dodgers over Padres, Brewers over Braves NLCS: Dodgers over Brewers in 6 games NL winner: Los Angeles Dodgers



American League playoffs: AL Wild Card: White Sox over Yankees, Angels over Rays ALDS: Astros over Angels, Blue Jays over White Sox ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros in 5 games AL winner: Toronto Blue Jays



2022 World Series prediction: Toronto Blue Jays over Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games World Series MVP: Bo Bichette Jr.



2022 MLB playoffs format

No. 1 seed – Best record in National League/American League, gets first-round bye

Best record in National League/American League, gets first-round bye No. 2 seed – Second-best record by division winner, receives first-round bye

Second-best record by division winner, receives first-round bye No. 3 seed – Division winner with third-best record, faces No. 6 seed

Division winner with third-best record, faces No. 6 seed No. 4 seed – Wild Card team with best record, hosts No. 5 seed

Wild Card team with best record, hosts No. 5 seed No. 5 seed – Wild Card team with second-best record, faces No. 4 seed

Wild Card team with second-best record, faces No. 4 seed No. 6 seed – Third Wild Card team, faces No. 3 seed

The Wild Card round matchups between the No. 3 vs No. 6 and No. 4 vs No. 5 seeds are a best-of-three series. The winner of 3 vs 6 plays the No. 2 seed and 4 vs 5 faces the No. 1 seed.

When do MLB playoffs start?

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball releases the 2022 MLB schedule at the beginning of the offseason. The 2022 regular season concludes on Wednesday, October 5. The 2022 MLB playoffs will begin shortly after. The tentative start of the MLB playoffs is Friday, October 7.

National League and American League wild-card games: Begins Oct. 7

Begins Oct. 7 American League and National League Division Series: TBD

TBD NL and AL Championship Series: TBD

TBD 2022 World Series: TBD

Related: The Most Wanted Baseball Cards 1990s: Includes Hoffman And Jeter

How many teams make the MLB playoffs?

Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

Under the new MLB CBA signed in March, 12 teams will make the MLB playoffs. It means six teams from each league (American League and National League) will be part of the postseason.

Major League Baseball expanded its playoff field in the COVID shortened 2020 season but the playoffs returned to the standard 10-team format in 2021. While league officials pushed for a 14-team MLB postseason format in 2022, players wouldn’t go for it. and settled on a 12-team playoff.

Importantly, per Jayson Stark, there will be no Game 163 tiebreakers for seeding. All MLB postseason spots will use NFL-like tiebreakers.

How MLB playoffs work

Following the expansion of the MLB postseason, implemented in the new collective-bargaining agreement, the playoffs have now expanded to 12 teams. Six teams from both the National League and American League compete for two spots in the World Series.

The MLB teams that each won their respective divisions automatically qualify for the MLB playoffs. Seedings for the division-winning teams is then determined by their final regular-season record.

There are six total Widl Card teams in the MLB postseason, three from each league. Order is determined by the MLB standings with the lowest-ranked team facing the No.3 division winner in the Wild Card round.

How many games in MLB playoffs?

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The number of games in the MLB postseason depends on how long it takes teams to win each series, ultimately advancing and being crowned World Series champion. Here is a breakdown of the length of each playoff series.

MLB Wild Card round: Best of 3

Best of 3 MLB Division Series: Best of 5

Best of 5 NLCS and ALCS: Best of 7

Best of 7 World Series: Best of 7

MLB postseason tiebreakers

MLB eliminated ‘Game 163’, which it used as a tiebreaker for teams to determine postseason eligibility. With its elimination, MLB is moving towards a tiebreaker system that will determine postseason eligibility and seeding for the MLB playoffs. Here is the order of determination for each MLB playoff tiebreaker.

1. Head-to-Head record

Head-to-Head record 2. Intradivisional Record

Intradivisional Record 3. Interdivision Record

Interdivision Record 4. Last Half of Intraleague Games

Last Half of Intraleague Games 5. Last Half of Intraleague Games plus one (continues until the tie is broken)

How to watch MLB postseason?

A full 2022 schedule, including broadcast information, can be found on MLB games today .

2021 MLB postseason results

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the scores and results from the 2021 MLB playoffs.

National League

Wild Card: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1 Division Series: Dodgers over Giants (5 games), Braves over Brewers (4 games)

Dodgers over Giants (5 games), Braves over Brewers (4 games) NLCS: Braves over Dodgers (6 games)

Braves over Dodgers (6 games) 2021 National League champions: Atlanta Braves

American League

Wild Card: Boston Red Sox 6, New York Yankees 1

Boston Red Sox 6, New York Yankees 1 Division Series: Red Sox over Rays (4 games), Astros over White Sox (4 games)

Red Sox over Rays (4 games), Astros over White Sox (4 games) ALCS: Astros over Red Sox (6 games)

Astros over Red Sox (6 games) 2021 American League champions: Houston Astros

World Series 2021

Atlanta Braves over Houston Astros (6 games)

More must-reads: