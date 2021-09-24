CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0a6ugwts00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjvHp_0a6ugwts00

The 2021 regular season is winding down and we’re starting to get a picture of how the MLB playoffs will look in October, with several teams emerging as World Series contenders.

Throughout the season, we’ll have updates on where things stand in the postseason race for both American League and National League teams. We’ll also provide overviews for postseason matchups, which will continue to change as the 2021 season unfolds.

Let’s dive into the MLB postseason picture and examine who would make the playoffs if it started today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhUuI_0a6ugwts00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: St. Louis Cardinals take flight with playoff race heating up

Bookmark this page for in-season updates on the format, schedule and bracket for the 2021 MLB playoffs.

How many teams make the MLB playoffs in 2021?

After expanding the MLB playoffs to 16 teams in 2020, MLB announced the 2021 postseason would return to 10 teams with five clubs from the National League and American League competing for the World Series.

The MLB collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expires on Dec. 1, 2021. When a new CBA is signed, the postseason will likely return to a 16-team format.

MLB playoff picture: National League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WszW3_0a6ugwts00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed vs. winner of NL Wild Card Game: San Francisco Giants

It’s coming down to the final days for the No. 1 seed in the National League playoff race between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco’s 10-9 edge in the season series is the difference right now in the MLB standings. The Giants have the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks on deck to close out the season. Right now, we have to see the Giants as the favorites.

No. 2 vs. No. 3: Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (NL East)

The Milwaukee Brewers are your 2021 NL Central champions. While there was a brief moment where it seemed like the Cincinnati Reds might narrow the gap, Milwaukee recovered. Everyone knows about the dominant rotation trio (Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta), the guys who will carry this club in an NLDS against the Braves or Phillies. But don’t sleep on a Brewers lineup that ranks 12th in wRC+ since the All-Star Break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7dst_0a6ugwts00 Also Read:
3 reasons why the Milwaukee Brewers are a legitimate National League contender

The NL East race is down the final stretch and it could be a close finish. The Atlanta Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games and it’s coming at the worst time with the Philadelphia Phillies on a hot streak. The Braves remain the favorites to win the NL Central and with a 75.5% playoff chance, playing in October is very possible. But if Atlanta doesn’t turn things around quickly, that final series against the Phillies (Sept. 28-30) will decide the division.

NL Wild Card Game: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Both the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have already locked up playoff spots and the loser of the rivalry will host the NL Wild Card Game. Right now, that projects to be the Dodgers and they are a perfect fit for a winner-take-all matchup. Los Angeles can throw Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler or Max Scherzer against its wild-card foe, easily making them the favorites, then start the next two aces in an NLDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvBPv_0a6ugwts00
Also Read:
MLB rotation rankings: Max Scherzer, Dodgers at No. 1 in September

For St. Louis, it’s been a frustrating season. After starting strong, the Cardinals cooled off and plummeted down the standings. But the Cardinals are taking flight once again, riding a 12-game winning streak towards October. After months of the final NL Wild Card spot being within a game, St. Louis is five games away from this miraculous run clinching a spot in the postseason.

NL Playoff hunt: San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies

Theoretically, the Philadelphia Phillies can still win the last wild card spot. But sitting 4.5 games back with less than 10 games to play, a lot of things need to go this club’s way. Ultimately, Philadelphia likely falls short and that will remind fans of the league-high 32 blown saves this year.

The Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr confrontation is the culmination of so many things going wrong for the Padres. Injuries played a role, but failing to meet massive expectations reflects more on the lack of leadership in the clubhouse. A loaded roster that once seemed like a certainty to reach the MLB playoffs is now going to finish sixth or seventh in the National League.

It was now or never entering the week for the Cincinnati Reds. Clearly, they chose the latter. Dropping another series to the Pittsburgh Pirate is the perfect end to this season. The Reds got everyone excited and then crushed playoff dreams in a matter of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvzaY_0a6ugwts00 Also Read:
Babe Ruth vs. Josh Gibson: Who was a better hitter?

MLB playoffs bracket: American League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFRLW_0a6ugwts00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNCcJ_0a6ugwts00 Also Read:
MLB ratings: TV viewership numbers and the future of Major League Baseball

No. 1 seed vs. winner of AL Wild Card Game: Tampa Bay Rays (AL East)

The Tampa Bay Rays haven’t played their best baseball as of late, but it’s understandable due to the Wander Franco and Nelson Cruz injuries. With the sluggers returning to the lineup and this team moving closer towards clinching the No. 1 spot in the American League, the defending AL champs should feel confident.

No. 2 vs. No. 3: Houston Astros (AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (AL Central)

It’s a wrap on the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox are the 2021 champions. With Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal back, there are a lot of reasons to believe Chicago can hoist the World Series trophy in 2021. But this team has also run into some cold spells, causing its spot in the playoff standings to fluctuate. Ultimately, how Chicago finishes the regular season will determine our confidence in them for October. If the team we’ve seen against the Tigers and Angels shows up, Houston will dispatch the Sox quickly.

Alex Bregman is back the Astros’ lineup, the pitching staff is rediscovering its form and the bullpen is improved thanks to some deadline acquisitions. Dusty Baker has pushed Houston past expectations entering the season, and this club is a legitimate World Series contender with October approaching.

AL Wild Card Game: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox are on fire right now. After Chris Sale’s gem, Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak and sits atop the AL Wild Card hunt. Really, everyone is focused on that Sept. 24-26 series against the New York Yankees, which may decide if New York even gets to experience the MLB playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jOC1_0a6ugwts00 Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever in MLB history

With Boston finding its footing and putting some distance between itself and other teams in the AL playoff hunt, the battle comes down to the Toronto Blue Jays and New Yor Yankees. The Blue Jays are arguably a more talented team, but youth can lead to some issues in crunch time and we’ve seen that as of late. New York is ahead right now, but there is one problem.

The Yankees schedule to close out the regular season (Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays) is absolutely brutal. Ultimately, it might be the reason why they fall short in the AL wild card race.

AL playoff hunt: Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners

When are the MLB playoffs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CS2Th_0a6ugwts00
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With Major League Baseball shifting back to a 10-team format, the postseason will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 5. It comes just two days after the 2021 MLB regular season wraps up.

  • National League and American League wild-card games: Oct. 5-6
  • American League and National League Division Series: Oct. 7-14
  • NL and AL Championship Series: Oct. 15-24
  • 2021 World Series: Oct. 26- Nov. 3

MLB playoffs schedule

AL and NL Wild Card Game

Date Game TV
Tuesday, Oct. 5 AL No.6 seed @ AL No. 5 seed ESPN
Wednesday, Oct. 6 NL No.6 seed @ NL No. 5 seed TBS

MLB Division Series

MLB playoff schedule: Thursday, October 7

Date Game TV
Thursday, Oct. 7 ALDS A, Game 1 FS1/MLB Network
Thursday, Oct. 7 ALDS B, Game 2 FS1/MLB Network

MLB playoff schedule: Friday, October 8

Date Game TV
Friday, Oct. 8 ALDS A, Game 2 FS1/MLB Network
Friday, Oct. 8 ALDS B, Game 2 FS1/MLB Network
Friday, Oct. 8 NLDS A, Game 1 TBS
Friday, Oct. 8 NLDS B, Game 1 TBS

Saturday, Oct. 9

Date Game TV
Saturday, Oct. 9 NLDS A, Game 2 TBS
Saturday, Oct. 9 NLDS B, Game 2 TBS

Related: The Most Wanted Baseball Cards 1990s: Includes Hoffman And Jeter

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

The Argument Against Every MLB Playoff Hopeful

Or, the latest attempt to doubt a Giants team that has been winning all season.Associated Press. With only three weeks left in the 2021 Major League Baseball season, more than half the league's teams are still vying for the playoffs and, by extension, a shot at the World Series. Though...
MLB
Sporting News

MLB wild-card race: 2011 Cardinals offer hope to teams still outside October's playoff picture

The Yankees and Reds have 12 games left in the regular season. The Phillies, A’s, Padres and Mariners have 13 each. The Mets have … you know what? It doesn’t matter. This is a column about hope and needing minor miracles to reach October and the Mets are four games under .500 with a dozen games remaining in their 162-game schedule. The pizza rat has taken that playoff slice into the flooded subway, folks.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Corbin Burnes
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees out if playoffs began Monday; Brewers close to clinching (9/13/21)

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ late-season slump has them in great danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Losing 7-6 to the Mets on Sunday night left the Yankees out of playoff spot with three weeks to go in the regular season, as the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were tied for the first and second Wild Card heading into play on Monday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers clinch spot in 2021 MLB postseason after win over Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 (box score), and with the win the Dodgers clinched a spot in the 2021 postseason. The Dodgers' playoff assurances come one night after the rival San Francisco Giants became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. The Dodgers and Giants have never met in the postseason, but this year could change that. The runner-up in the NL West will go in as the the heavy favorite in the wild card game, and the winner of that game will advance to face the top seed in the NL, which will likely be the NL West champ.
MLB
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Playoff-bound! SF Giants hammer Padres to punch postseason ticket

SAN FRANCISCO – This was the scene that wasn’t supposed to take place for the Giants this season. Not with two talented divisional opponents like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres standing in the way, and certainly not with this many days left in September. But there was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers join the Giants in the 2021 MLB postseason

There are now two teams in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs, and both teams are in the National League West. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers joined the San Francisco Giants after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4. The Dodgers are now 40 games above the .500 mark. They have...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Mlb Postseason#Mlb Standings#Yankees#American League#The National League#Cba#Nl Wild Card Game#The San Francisco Giants#Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Arizona Diamondbacks#Nl Central#Nl East#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds
FanSided

MLB Playoff Picture: Giants become first team to clinch a playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants became the first team this season to secure a playoff berth. What does this achievement mean to the organization?. Sometimes being first feels good, well most of the time, that’s the case, and for the San Francisco Giants, that rings true after being the first team this season to obtain a post-season berth on Monday, Sep. 13.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB postseason: What is the Atlanta Braves “magic number” to win NL East?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are seeking their fourth straight National League East title. As of Sunday night, the Braves are currently at the top of the NL East standings by 4.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies and 5 games over the New York Mets. So where does their “magic...
MLB
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch 2021 MLB Postseason Berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the 2021 MLB postseason, though where in the bracket they will ultimately land remains unsettled. Their possibilities are either a ninth consecutive National League West title or spot in the Wild Card Game. The Dodgers punched their ticket for October baseball one...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

MLB Rumors: Non-Playing Personnel Required To Be Vaccinated For Postseason

As Major League Baseball transitioned back to a normal 162-game schedule this year, many of the health and safety protocols from the shortened 2020 season remained in place. While players and coaches were still subject to weekly coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, the league vowed to lift some of the restrictions for teams who received their shots.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: Checking in on all the races

With just a couple weeks left in the season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
NESN

MLB Playoff Picture: Where Red Sox Stand In AL Wild Card After Day Off

There are no days off when you’re in a playoff race. Though the Boston Red Sox didn’t exude any energy on the field on Monday, in between a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles and a two-game set against the New York Mets, they certainly were paying attention to the outcomes of a few other matchups.
MLB
Bay News 9

Rays Up, postseason style: Team announces playoff ticket plans

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced ticket plans for what appears to be a postseason run for the current AL East leaders. The Rays entered play Tuesday seven games ahead of the Boston Red Sox and 8.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. They have 11 regular season contests remaining.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy