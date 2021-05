Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!