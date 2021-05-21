newsbreak-logo
After search from Coast Guard & Detroit police, intoxicated man who fell into Detroit River early Friday found deceased

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In Detroit Friday, members of the United States Coast Guard and Detroit police searched for a boater that went missing after going underwater in the Detroit River and failed to resurface, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

According to the USCG, three people in a dinghy boat were docking behind the BASF Corporation plant in Wyandotte, Michigan at around 6:30 a.m. After attempting to climb a fence, one man fell into the river.

Life jackets were tossed to the man in order to save him, but these efforts were to no avail.

In their search, the USCG used a chopper to try and locate the man.

Per The Detroit News, Lt. Junior Grade Jeremiah Schiessel, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard's Detroit Sector, said the Downriver Dive Team had located the boater, but he was "unfortunately deceased."

Schiessel also gave more clarification on the situation, and said the USCG's Detroit command center received an email early Friday morning regarding a report that three intoxicated boaters were aboard a small dingy on the Detroit River.

After one of the boaters tied the dingy off at shore and attempted to climb a fence at the BASF Corporation plant on Biddle Avenue, he fell into the water and did not resurface, according to Schiessel.

