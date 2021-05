Note This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. On the Minnesota Vikings, you asked for it. And, alas, you got it. For the first time in arguably 10 years, the Vikings have a golden opportunity to field an offensive line that is astute. Some groups of purple men from time to time amid the last decade have performed aptly with pass protection and run blocking — but those are usually limited to “stretches” instead of longstanding continuances. The 2012 and 2017 seasons come to mind for somewhat formidable bunches of offensive trenchmen.