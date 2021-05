Antique-mirrored backsplashes, cabinetry in navy high-gloss lacquer, and countertops in Pietra gray marble add up to a unique kitchen in this condo at 1400 Hermann. When an Estēe Lauder exec began planning the interiors for her pied-à-terre in hometown Houston, she was just back from an adventure in Paris. Romantic City of Lights influences danced in her head. So when the last crystal doorknobs were installed and the Moroccan-inspired millwork completed, every inch of her smashing condo at 1400 Hermann oozed with ooh la la.