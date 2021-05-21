newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County Sheriff’s Report May 10-23, 2021

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5/17 10:55 am a deputy assisted the Carroll Police Department with trying to locate a semi that was involved in a hit and run accident. 12:03 am a deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 2400 block of 337th Street. 1:42 pm a deputy investigated an animal neglect complaint in...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Greene County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Perry, IA
City
Scranton, IA
Greene County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grand Junction, IA
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, IA
Carroll County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#County Sheriff#County Police#State Police#The Assault#Suspicious Activity#Dhs#The Iowa State Patrol#Deputy#Harding Street#East Hager Street#South 11th Street#South 15th Street#South 17th Street#Trespass 1st Offense#Accident#16th Street#Domestic Abuse Assault#290th Street#Irving Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Dropped Cell Phone Leads To Single Vehicle Accident In Greene County Friday

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday evening southeast of Jefferson at approximately 7:15 p.m. Richard Dean Tuhn, Jr. of Jefferson was eastbound on 252nd Street in a 2002 Ford F-150. He told authorities he dropped his cell phone and as he attempted to pick it up, he found himself driving in the south ditch. The vehicle eventually rolled onto the passenger’s side. Damage to the truck is estimated at $6,000. No injuries were reported.
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Takes To Social Media To Introduce Newest Team Member

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not only provided a sneak peek of their new patrol vehicles on social media recently, they have now introduced the newest member of their team. On Friday, the office posted photos of Raider, their new dual-purpose K-9. The puppy will now begin training with his handler, Deputy Christopher Frehse, and their current K-9, Leo, who is looking forward to retirement after more than eight years of service. The acquisition of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office new K-9 was made possible partially through donations made by local businesses and residents and all are grateful for the support they received in raising funds to help offset the cost of purchasing, training and outfitting their K-9 unit. The animals are invaluable members of law enforcement agencies as they assist with drug-related investigations and arrests, help with locating lost individuals or those fleeing from law enforcement, premises searches, aiding neighboring agencies and educating students. Photos from that social media announcement can be found below.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Indicted On Assault Charges For May 5 Incident

A Carroll woman accused of property damage and attacking police during a May 5 incident was indicted last week in District Court for Carroll County. Court records show 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer and two counts of interference with official acts, all aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities says Stricker assaulted two victims and used a metal signpost to damage a door and destroy a child’s motorbike. When the two officers who were called to the scene attempted to take her into custody, she resisted arrest causing injuries to both. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 27. Each aggravated misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Update: Greene County Grain Elevator Explosion Friday Morning

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said as noon on Friday, that there was an active fire after an explosion in a grain elevator there Friday morning. The explosion occurred at Landus Co-Op in Jefferson. Authorities there say, that the explosion punctured the concrete structure and created massive holes on both...
Jefferson, IAAmes Tribune

Explosion reported at co-op grain elevator in Jefferson; injuries unknown

A grain elevator in Jefferson, Iowa, exploded early Friday morning, according to KCCI. Citing the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the news station reported that emergency responders were arriving on scene at a Landus Cooperative grain elevator around 8:50 a.m. The station reported that there was not a large plume of smoke visible.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Rescuers respond to report of grain elevator explosion in Central Iowa

JEFFERSON, Iowa — An explosion rocked the Landus Cooperative grain complex in Jefferson, Iowa Friday morning according to the Greene County sheriff. Officials confirmed no one was injured in the blast. As of 10:00 a.m., fire was still burning inside the structure. Rescue crews from several agencies responded to the...
Jefferson, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Grain elevator explodes in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Landus Cooperative said Friday there was an explosion at a grain elevator site just south of the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. No injuries were reported, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Landus, a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative based in Ames, said the incident happened...
Jefferson, IAtheperrynews.com

Ogden man arrested in Jefferson on Boone County charge

An Ogden man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Jefferson, including blackening her eye and repeatedly striking her vehicle with his vehicle. Mark Douglas Haase, 34, of 525 N.E. Fourth St., Ogden, was arrested Sunday on a Boone County warrant for probation violation. In addition, the Jefferson...
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Accused Of Wielding Knife Scheduled For Trial In August

A Carroll man accused of carrying weapons at a downtown Carroll business has been scheduled for trial in August. Carroll County District Court records show 44-year-old David Paul Sousa filed a written not guilty plea Tuesday to the serious misdemeanor charge. Sousa was arrested by the Carroll Police Department on March 30 after authorities were called to the 500 block of North Main Street for a report of a man carrying and wielding an approximately seven-inch knife. Sousa’s jury trial is set to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with a pretrial conference slated for June 24. In Iowa, a serious misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and $1,875 in fines.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Woman Arrested in Connection to Drug Network

A Jefferson woman has been arrested in connection to a large drug network in Greene County. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on September 6, 2020. Following a traffic stop by the deputy that resulted in the arrest of Michael Eastment on drug-related charges, the deputy then obtained a search warrant which was used to gain access to Eastman’s Facebook Instant Messenger account.
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Greene County Man Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

A Greene County man has been arrested and charged with felony domestic abuse assault. 34 year old , James Harris of Grand Juntion was taken into custody Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. According to court documents, his girlfriend reported the abuse to the Greene County Sheriff’s...
Lake City, IA1380kcim.com

Lake City Man Originally Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Sentenced To Probation

A Lake City man arrested earlier this year for alleged drug trafficking was sentenced to probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to reduced charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Nicholas Russell Pickering pled guilty to three counts of possession of methamphetamine, serious misdemeanors. He was ordered to serve one year in jail and pay $430 in fines for each count, with the terms to be served concurrently. However, the combined three-year sentence was suspended as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Instead, Pickering was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Pickering was arrested twice by the Carroll Police Department on Nov. 24, 2020 and Feb. 17 after law enforcement located narcotics, baggies and scales in his possession on both occasions.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Carroll Police call log May 10, 2021

12:54 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 100 block of South Main Street. 6:39 a.m. — Report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Heires Avenue. 9:51 a.m. — Nuisance complaint in the 1000 block of North Carroll Street. 10:49 a.m. — Assisted with a...
Grand Junction, IA1380kcim.com

Perry Man To Be Charged After Fleeing The Scene Of A Grand Junction Accident

A Perry man will be charged after fleeing the scene of an accident in Grand Junction early Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the single-vehicle accident in the 600 block of East Hager Street at approximately 1:18 a.m. The initial investigation revealed 41-year-old Jammie Benshoof lost control of the 2011 Kia Sorento he was driving, struck a tree and damaged some landscaping. Benshoof fled the scene on foot but is charged with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability. There was an estimated $500 in damage to the landscaping and $4,000 in damage to the Kia.
Grand Junction, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Junction Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse

A Grand Junction man faces a felony charge for an alleged domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, a Greene County Deputy responded to the call at 8:31am March 21st in the 800 block of Hager Street in Grand Junction. The victim told the deputy a physical altercation with her on again/off again boyfriend, 34-year-old James Harris, happened around 10:30pm March 20th at the residence. During the investigation, the victim had injuries consistent with the alleged incident.
Jefferson, IAKCCI.com

Smoldering grain sparks elevator explosion that rocked Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Iowa — An explosion at a grain elevator in Jefferson Friday morning destroyed part of the co-op and rattled homes and businesses for blocks. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams confirmed an explosion at Landus Cooperative at 1500 North Mulberry St. at around 8 a.m. Landus said in a statement...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Last Chance for Interactive Storywalk with Greene County Extension

The last couple of days of a free event is happening in Jefferson. Greene County ISU Extension and the Jefferson Rotary Club have partnered together for the Storywalk event. Extension Director Lori Mannel tells Raccoon Valley Radio the month-long program is coming to a close this weekend, where people can walk around the downtown square and read the story, “Bea’s Bees.” Mannel says it’s the story of Bea wanting to save the bee population.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Greene County district court, week ending May 7

In Greene County district court Justin Ray Lopez, 22, of Jefferson was sentenced May 5 to up to six years in prison after he changed his plea to guilty on drug-related charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and on a charge of failure to affix tax stamp; the two prison terms are concurrent. He was fined $750 with a $112.50 surcharge on each charge; the fines and surcharges were suspended. Lopez was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of possession of marijuana- second offense. The prison term is consecutive to the other two terms. He was fined $315 with a $47.25 surcharge, not suspended. The court ruled Lopez is unable to pay restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees or court costs. A charge of child endangerment was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Adria Kester)
Glidden, IA1380kcim.com

No Injuries In Two-Vehicle Accident Sunday Southeast Of Glidden

Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday southeast of Glidden. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Walnut Avenue at approximately 2:13 p.m. Eighteen-year-old Tyler Alan Brant of Glidden was eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado but failed to stop at a posted sign at the intersection with Walnut. He broadsided a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 63-year-old Danny Thomas Torgerson of Glidden. There was an estimated $4,000 in damage to the Jeep and $5,800 in damage to the Silverado. Brant was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

A Second Carroll County Trail Rehabilitation Project Is Presented To Supervisors

After unanimously approving a $100,000 match commitment with the City of Carroll to support a Carroll County Conservation application for rehabilitation on a portion of the Sauk Rail Trail, the Board of Supervisors were presented with the opportunity to assist in resurfacing of another county trail. Earlier this week, Katie Mason, who is the Executive Director for Main Street Coon Rapids, met with supervisors to discuss their plan for the Riverside Trail. Like Carroll County Conservation, they will be applying for a portion of a total of $5 million in grants being offered by the Iowa Transportation Commission strictly for repairs and rehabilitation of existing trail systems. Mason says the timing is right to not only aid with much-needed repairs, but it will also set the stage for future expansion.