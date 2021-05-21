Greene County Sheriff’s Report May 10-23, 2021

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not only provided a sneak peek of their new patrol vehicles on social media recently, they have now introduced the newest member of their team. On Friday, the office posted photos of Raider, their new dual-purpose K-9. The puppy will now begin training with his handler, Deputy Christopher Frehse, and their current K-9, Leo, who is looking forward to retirement after more than eight years of service. The acquisition of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office new K-9 was made possible partially through donations made by local businesses and residents and all are grateful for the support they received in raising funds to help offset the cost of purchasing, training and outfitting their K-9 unit. The animals are invaluable members of law enforcement agencies as they assist with drug-related investigations and arrests, help with locating lost individuals or those fleeing from law enforcement, premises searches, aiding neighboring agencies and educating students. Photos from that social media announcement can be found below.