newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Was Cedar Point Really Ready to Open?

Posted by 
Carolyn V. Murray
Carolyn V. Murray
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Woohy_0a6tCmJh00
Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

When I was fifteen or sixteen years old, I was a bit fixated on what struck me as one of the world’s greatest jobs – ride operator at an amusement park. Keep in mind that the only real-life experience I had to compare it with was babysitting, house cleaning, cashiering, and repairing books at the library - nothing terribly exciting.

In contrast, those nineteen/twenty-year-olds who operated amusement park rides were working in a cool, fun job in a fairytale setting. They were in the outdoors, dealing with happy, excited people (or at least people relieved to have made it to the front of the line) and I could see some sociable bonds of friendship often when they crossed paths with other workers.

I grew up in Ohio and Cedar Point was the holy grail

Yes, my family would gladly go to Geauga Lake Park. When we visited relatives in Cincinnati, King’s Island was often on the agenda. But Cedar Point signified the high echelon of park experiences.

One of my mother’s most memorable and inspired ideas was hiring a chartered bus and inviting every child we knew, relatives and friends, to go to Cedar Point together. And she cooked a huge fried chicken picnic to boot. I don’t know how many kids there were – maybe twenty? But it was a day that is fondly remembered over forty years down the line.

So, I tend to have rather positive associations with my Cedar Point experiences. But I have not been in a long time. I certainly haven’t been n 2021. And from what disgruntled customers are saying about the park’s “post-pandemic” re-opening, Cedar Point could use a little bit more time to get its act together. Specifically, it sounds as if they are criminally understaffed.

Opening week guests are not happy campers

What are they complaining about? Being in the park for four hours and only getting on two rides. Or being at the park for a full day and only getting to three rides. Waiting in line for forty-five minutes and then being told that the roller is down. And having that happen twice. Paying for a Fast Lane Pass and still having to wait sixty minutes for a ride. Forty-five to sixty-minute waits for food – one mother just gave up and drove her kids to McDonald’s.

There were too many rides unavailable. But even more frustrating for the guests were the excessive waits for the attractions and food services that were actually open.

Cedar Point has to lure more workers in ASAP. And I can only think of one strategy that’s going to accomplish that. Higher wages.

Ride operators and food service workers are getting $9 an hour. If it were a full-time year-round job (it’s not), that would amount to a yearly income of $17,280 before taxes – just enough to put a family of two under the poverty line. And there’s no extra pay for overtime hours.

Gen Z is no pushover

But these employees are just young people, right? They don’t have families to support. They don’t need really good incomes. Except…there are signs that today’s young workforce not only want a satisfying work experience. They want a living wage as well.

Cedar Point is well aware of its staffing difficulties. “Like businesses in our area, in Ohio and across the country, Cedar Point is not immune to hiring challenges. However, we’ve increased wages, enhanced employment incentives like a $500 sign-on bonus and introduced dozens of new full-time, year-round positions.”

Yes, that $9 an hour actually represents a wage increase. But it’s unlikely to be enough to lure in the staff required for an optimally functioning park.

People just don’t want to work…

…for low wages. This has been a big topic of discussion as the U.S. economy begins to open up after a year of pandemic lockdowns. Employers in retail, restaurants, manufacturing, services, and skilled trades are struggling to find workers to fill their empty positions.

Many lay the blame on too much federal unemployment assistance. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and several other governors have recently turned down a three-month extension of the $300 a week benefits (it would have gone until September 2021, now benefits will end June 26.) DeWine specifically said that he was responding to the plight of business owners and their needs for a larger pool of job applicants.

I don’t know if Cedar Point and these other employers are going to benefit from that strategy. It’s quite possible that potential workers have assessed that being “stuck” in a low wage position will deprive them of their availability for a better paying position as well the time to search for it.

Yes, higher wages might be the answer

You may have heard of a Pittsburgh ice cream shop owner who recently had to fill sixteen positions to re-open his store. He raised the starting wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 and received one thousand applications in the first week. He says this move created enough publicity and increased business so that his business’ profit has not suffered because of these pay increases.

I’m also reminded of a large group of senior nomad workers who drive around the country in their RVs looking for seasonal work – from picking pumpkins, to selling Christmas trees, to holiday work at Amazon warehouses and retail stores. They’ll settle down for several weeks and do pretty much any kind of work. As long as it’s well-paid.

Cedar Point can’t forego a full staff indefinitely

Parks like Cedar Point get their fair share of first-timers every year. But if I had to guess, I’d say the majority of their yearly guest are repeat customers. Like my family – growing up, it was the highlight of our summer.

But the park is not opening on a good foot this year. Some of those disgruntled customers will not be coming back. Others don’t want to waste their time and money - there will enough bad word-of-mouth spreading about the park to keep them away. They’ve already taken to Twitter and Reddit in a big way.

It would be one thing if the park could claim that everything would be smoothed out after the first week or two. But that can’t happen until the staff is restored to its full size. And that seems unlikely to happen until Cedar Point shifts around its budget and makes room for more attractive[c1] wages.

It still has the potential to be a dream job

Fresh air. Life outside the office and the cubicle. Potential for worker camaraderie. Free tickets to gift to family and friends. But the best businesses care as much about their employees as they do their customers and worker compensation is the most important element to optimize. Price it right and you’ll have those nomadic seniors and recent high school grads fighting each other for these jobs. Price it wrong and Cedar Point customers are destined to have a disappointing season.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Carolyn V. Murray

Carolyn V. Murray

269
Followers
59
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

At the moment, I'm highly interested in the ways in which we can cope and thrive during, after, and despite a global pandemic. My background is in sociology, education, and creative writing. If you were to scroll through the tabs on my laptop, you'd find music, travel, politics, longevity, and brain health.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Christmas Trees#Cedar Park#Open House#Free Rides#Amusement Rides#A Fast Lane Pass#Mcdonald#Asap#Twitter#Cedar Point Customers#Geauga Lake Park#Lake#Amusement Park Rides#Happy Campers#Fun#Picking Pumpkins#Free Tickets#Outdoors#Park Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Tips for watching the Spring Bird Migration from Cleveland Metroparks

Did you know that millions of migrating songbirds from Central and South America make a brief stop in Cleveland every Spring?. Jen Brumfield is a Naturalist with the Cleveland Metroparks and she fills in Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick on what you need to know to enjoy the Spring migration in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $468 million. The cash option is worth $316.2 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. Friday’s numbers were 3 18 41 44 68 with a Mega Ball of 3. Tickets are $2. You can select 5 numbers...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Shaker Heights, OHPosted by
WKYC

From Kindred Spirit to Edwins, try these Shaker Heights restaurants: Save Our Sauce

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published March 19, 2021. The Shaker Heights-Larchmere area is home to some of Cleveland's oldest restaurants. It's also home to some of the most innovative and bustling places nowadays. From the 50-year-old Balaton restaurant, to new concepts like the Van Aken Food Hall that is always turning out new eats, you can't go wrong here. We could share our recommendations, but really our biggest recommendation is saving this list in your browser's favorites and eventually trying them all! We did the work for you. Enjoy!
Ohio StateWSIL TV

EXPLAINER: How Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced major changes to the process Monday, including an opt-in only entry and verification process. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state. Ohio had initially planned to use state voter registration in addition to an opt-in program to automatically enroll every resident into the drawing but changed it Monday to opt-in only.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

'From the Heart' beer on tap raising money for Ohio Craft Brewing Association

CLEVELAND — Ohio celebrated American Craft Beer Week with a special beer on tap called “From the Heart.”. “It's a nice beer. It's good and clean, easy drinker. It's a good one,” said Mike Piazza, head brewer at Blue Heron Brewery and Event Center in Medina. “It was a straightforward American IPA. We put a lot of the hop in late and kept the bitterness a little bit lower. So some of that rye could shine and it does it. It came through in the finish and it came out really well balanced and it turned out to be a great beer.”
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Get your passport: 15 area restaurants participate in Cleveland Taco Week

CLEVELAND — Fifteen Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the second annual Cleveland Taco Week, which begins Monday and runs through Sunday, May 23. Passports for Cleveland Taco Week are available online. Those who purchase at least three tacos from five participating restaurants will be eligible for $250 in gift cards.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit-based Yum Village expanding to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Yum Village, a Detroit-based restaurant-market that focuses on flavorful Afro-Caribbean food, is coming to Cleveland. Carasai Ihentuge, who is from Detroit but stayed in Cleveland after attending John Carroll University, will operate the Cleveland restaurant. His brother Godwin runs the Detroit eatery-market, co-owned by Mieka Lampe. “We’ve...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland

Once upon a time, ramen noodles were a cheap dish for college students and kids with picky palates. However, nowadays, hungry diners likely aren’t referring to instant noodles when they talk about this dish. Ramen has, believe it or not, become a gourmet dish in many Asian-inspired restaurants throughout the U.S. Here in the Best […] The post Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateKTNV

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...