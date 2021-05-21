Sokup’s Market Provides a Gourmet Treat For Both Visitors and Residents of Chippewa Falls

Image by Walter Rhein

Some businesses endure long enough in rural communities that they become institutions. Such is the case with Sokup’s Market on the corner of West Spruce Street and North Bridge Street. In fact, Sokup’s has been around for so long that its location is locally known as Sokup’s Corner.

Anyone who lives in Chippewa Falls and appreciates quality meat products is familiar with Sokup’s Market. It’s the kind of place where the checkout lady takes it upon herself to learn your first name, and is happy to discuss how life is going as you check out.

Sokup’s is a treat for anyone who eschews the production line distribution concept that is common in corporate grocery stores. Instead, it’s the kind of family owned business that treats both its products and its customers with a far more personalized attention.

It’s the place to go if you’re looking for a friendly, rural market experience, and the quality of the items makes it nearly impossible to ever go back to a chain grocery store.

Sokup’s originally opened in 1891, but moved to its current location in 1894. It’s a quaint business that is easy for visitors to overlook, but it definitely warrants a visit. It’s the connoisseur's choice for produce, cheese, and fresh meat.

The market has been handed down from father to son for over a hundred years. The current owner is the fourth generation member of the Sokup family to operate the business.

Current owner Peter Sokup said “We still do home deliveries on weekdays.” A full line of groceries is carried at the corner market, but the specialty items are meat and produce. The full service meat department offers fresh ground meat, special cuts of meat and homemade sausages. Smoked hams are a holiday favorite. The market has served families for generations. It is not un-common to see visitors from more than a hundred miles away packing coolers full of meat for their ride home—ChippewaCounty.com, Sokup’s Market #51

The frozen meats are also very good, particularly the bacon wrapped stuffed chicken breasts. These come in a variety of flavors including cordon bleu with ham and swiss cheese, Wisconsin 3-cheese, a peppers and onions option, and more.

Image by Walter Rhein

These items are great for busy families. You simply purchase, defrost, cook for an hour, and serve. It’s a terrific way to have a gourmet meal at home for an affordable price.

Sokup’s Market is truly a relic from another age when quality was held in greater esteem. Conventional wisdom might suggest that this type of business might not be able to survive in the ever changing marketplace. However, there is always a place for a product of superior quality.

The fact that people are willing to drive more than a hundred miles to visit Sokup’s speaks well for the long-term prospects of this small market in Chippewa Falls. The residents of the area are lucky to have such a business in their hometown.

Whether you are hosting a grill in your backyard, or you are visiting the Chippewa Valley for a weekend of camping, Sokup’s Market is where you need to go to get the kind of quality meat products that will maximize your enjoyment.

Sokup’s Market Address: 624 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729