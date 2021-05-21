newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

10 Spokane Bookstores To Checkout Today

Posted by 
J.R. Heimbigner
J.R. Heimbigner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kpJc_0a6ss2QL00
Photo by amandazi photography on Unsplash

I love going to bookstores.

Especially in the heat of the summer. They are always quiet, cool, and there is something about them that makes me want to end up buying a book or three. My wife doesn't enjoy my stop-in at bookstores as much because I always come home with a lot of extra books, but I know the store owner appreciates my business.

Bookstores are becoming harder to come by these days though.

Especially now with Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Nobles Nook, and so many others. E-books have taken over our readings. Especially because they're more convenient to have our books wherever we go on the e-reader, iPad, or our phones.

However, I try to make a point to continue reading from paper books. There are a ton of benefits to reading from hardcopy books and I just like seeing shelves and shelves of books in my home to read and to share with others so easily.

Since moving to Spokane, I am always trying to find new places to go. Sure it is easy to go to Barnes and Noble, and they are on the list today, but there are some great smaller stores where you might even be able to find some great books for bargain prices.

10 Great Bookstores To Check Out This Summer

Today's list of ten bookstores is for you to stop in and find a new book this summer. Whether you are going on vacation, staying home, or just need something to read in the evenings. Check out these bookstores and find some good books.

Auntie's Bookstore

Located on West Main in downtown Spokane, this bookstore touts a wide variety of books to read with multiple levels to find just the book you are looking for this summer. They have both new and used books, special events, and local authors. This is probably one of the best bookstores around town and by far my favorite to look through.

Giant Nerd Books

When I stepped through the doors of this little shop originally I was immediately taken aback by the unusualness of the place. It is like a book hoarder's paradise. As I looked through the shelves I realized this would be the place to find an obscure edition to a book I never knew I wanted. And, the person who was watching over the stores was super nice.

2nd Look Books

This little bookstore is located on East 29th on the South Hill. I have stopped in here a time or two while my wife was in shopping at Trader Joe's or JoAnn's Fabrics. This bookstore has been open for 35 years and it too has new and used books. They also keep local authors in their store as well. It is a great place to stop in if you live on the South Hill.

Wishing Tree Books

Located on East 11th near the Perry District, you will find this little shop. This shop also touts games, stationery, and a variety of books. While I don't go down to the Perry District very often, it was a nice breath of fresh air stopping in and checking out this store.

Atticus Coffee and Gifts

Okay, okay, they are a coffee shop first. And, I have talked about them before. But, they do tout a small bookstore too. However, the last time I stopped in for a cup of coffee, I noticed that their books are actually very interesting. That it might be worth the time swinging through. Especially on a lazy Saturday afternoon.

Barnes & Noble on North Division

Yes, they are a big box store. They are located in the Northtown Mall too. However, this was the place where I would pick up books for my summer reading growing up. In fact, I remember one time walking out of this place with almost a dozen books. Because they are a big box store, they are going to have access to a lot of books.

Liberty Bookstore

This is a quaint little bookstore that I stopped in at randomly earlier this year. To be honest, I don't even know if they are still open. However, they had a nice setup and were super friendly. If they are still there, stop in and check them out.

Corner Door

This is another one of those unusual little places. Located on North Argonne, they are a bookstore, cafe, and ice cream shop. Something for everyone. Nevertheless, it was an interesting place to check out on my tour de bookstore.

Barnes & Noble Spokane Valley

This is another big box store of course, but they stand alone with a larger cafe out in the valley. This is where I have spent many lunchtimes writing, reading, and taking a break from my day job. It is a great place and they tend to have larger bargain book sections, which I love. My wife does not. It is a great place to check out in the valley.

Comic Book Shop

Growing up, I read a lot of comic books. I had no idea places like this existed. So, I added them to this list as a potential place to check out. Located on North Divison, this place has it all. Comic books, books, games, collectibles, clothes, it is kind of a giant nerdy place. I liked it. This could be a fun place to detour from your day and see if you find anything interesting.

Final Thoughts

Bookstores might be disappearing. So, like endangered animals, we need to find ways to keep the ones we have alive. Stop in this summer at a few of the places on this list and see what you might find for your reading pleasure.

You never know, you might find a new favorite place.

J.R. Heimbigner

J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA
532
Followers
230
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

 https://transformedfaith.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Bookstore#Apple Books#Kindle Book#Comic Books#Amandazi Photography#Barnes Nobles Nook#Great Bookstores#Joann S Fabrics#North Division#North Divison#Final Thoughts Bookstores#Checkout#Comic Book Shop#Liberty Bookstore#Downtown Spokane#Hardcopy Books#Paper Books#E Books#Giant Nerd Books#Ice Cream Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
iPad
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Why Three Sisters Food To Go Is A Hidden Gem in Spokane

My favorite food to eat when I have a cold is Pho. Unfortunately, since moving to Spokane, we haven't been able to find a great Vietnamese restaurant until now. It was kind of funny actually. Prior to Covid, I was out of town and my wife came down with a cold. She started searching for a place that serves good Pho and couldn't find anything.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane: 1. 1235 N Post St #200 (509) 392-6965; 2. 12020 N Newport Hwy 509-466-3315; 3. 5601 E Sprague Ave 509-842-0002; 4. 12120 N Division St (509) 465-4433; 5. 400 S Thor St (509) 532-4033; 6. 9414 N Division St (509) 467-6806; 7. 112 N Howard St #115 509-838-1851; 8. 810 E 29th Ave 509-838-3508; 9. 2215a W Wellesley Ave 509-328-7887; 10. 5840 N Division St 509-489-6010; 11. 9120 N Division St 509-464-4480; 12. 12420 N Division St 509-466-1946; 13. 2929 E 29th Ave 509-535-9056; 14. 4514 S Regal St 509-448-9063; 15. 9007 N Indian Trail Rd 509-464-2791; 16. 2509 E 29th Ave 509-532-9182; 17. 14020 E Sprague Ave 509-891-6319; 18. 2507 W Wellesley Ave 509-325-4396; 19. 3919 N Market St 509-482-3480; 20. 902 W Francis Ave 509-327-6114; 21. 933 E Mission Ave 509-482-2089; 22. 1616 W Northwest Blvd 509-327-5010; 23. 3010 E 57th Ave 509-443-6502; 24. 9001 N Indian Trail Rd 509-465-8590; 25. 13606 E 32nd Ave 509-892-3659; 26. 6520 N Nevada St 509-489-5287; 27. 9212 N Colton St 509-464-2173; 28. 2301 W Wellesley Ave 509-327-0404; 29. 1221 S Hayford Rd 509-459-0602;
Spokane, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Kid-Friendly Restaurants In Spokane According To Reviews

It can be hard to find a place to eat that works well with kids in any city. Yet, in the city of Spokane, Washington we can find ourselves at some really great places and some real busts. As a dad of three, I am always trying to figure out what the best places will be to take the family out to eat that is more than just McDonalds or Burger King.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccinated Washingtonians will soon be able to get a free drink, thanks to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. The LCB has announced that they will provide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries, so they can provide a pint of beer, glass of wine or other alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Mural painting on new Riverfront Park basketball court underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mural painting process on a new basketball court at Riverfront Park started Saturday. Hooptown USA, Spokane Arts and MultiCare Regional Health System partnered to select the artist to paint the mural. Joshua Martel was selected to paint a mural that pictured a large colorful basketball with two hands holding the ball up. It was chosen because it was bold, graphic, inclusive, colorful and inspiring.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Spokane calendar: Events coming up

1. 2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!; 2. Checkpoint Challenges Riverfront Park; 3. Sunday Service at 10:00am - Christ the Redeemer Church; 4. Art, Nature, and the Voice of the River; 5. Cannnatank420;
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

The Dirt: Former Empire Dance Shop building to be converted into apartments

A building that formerly housed a longtime dance retailer could be converted into apartments, according to a permit application filed with the city last week. Casper, Wyoming-based Rad Space LLC, whose principal is Paul Williams, filed the application to change the building’s use from retail to multifamily. The conversion will make way for the Sherman Apartments, which will contain nine units spanning a total of 6,400 square feet at 131 S. Sherman St.
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Miracle Monday: Cleft lip care grows for the Spokane community

SPOKANE, Wash.- Kids born with cleft lips have on average, 12 surgeries in the span of 18 years. It’s those who are connected to a team of specialists for treatment throughout that time period that have the best outcomes. Up until recently, Spokane didn’t offer that. These specialized teams include...
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Dierks Bentley to play Northern Quest Resort and Casino July 30th

SPOKANE, Wash – County Superstar Dierks Bentley is coming to Eastern Washington. Northern Quest Resort and Casino has announced a concert for July 30th at 7:30 P.M. Ticket prices are $69/$89/$109/$129 and go on sale Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online HERE . Box Office...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Fairmount Memorial Association to host memorial weekend events

SPOKANE, Wash. - For those staying local and looking to get out for Memorial Day weekend, Fairmount Memorial Association has a full lineup of outdoor activities planned. SATURDAY, MAY 29, 10 A.M. The 1st Annual Race to Remember 5k Fun Run will take place at Riverside Memorial Park. Participants can...