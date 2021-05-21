newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

UK property boom set to roll on as savings unlocked

By Jonathan Cable
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtyD0_0a6sqkuW00
New residential homes are seen at a housing estate in Aylesbury, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

Britain's pandemic property market boom is set to roll on as government support for the roaring market continues and those who have managed to save money during lockdowns look for more living space, a Reuters poll found.

House prices rose at the fastest annual rate in nearly 14 years in March, official data showed on Thursday, after a tax cut and a mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers further stoked a sharp surge in activity. read more

Prices will rise 5.0% this year, the May 11-21 poll of 21 property market experts found, a sharp increase from a February poll which predicted they would flatline. Next year and in 2023 they will rise 3.0%.

"The aftermath of the pandemic is likely to see sustained housing market strength into 2022, as a result of changed lifestyles, a desire for a fresh start, and tens of billions of 'accidental savings' made during the pandemic, much of which is likely to find its way into the housing market," said Mike Scott at online estate agent Yopa.

Britain has suffered the highest COVID-19 related death toll in Europe and thousands have lost their jobs.

However, with much of the service industry and non-essential retail closed for most of the past year, and citizens encouraged to stay home, those who remained employed found their outgoings were significantly reduced and were able to save more.

When asked how the risks to their forecasts were skewed, 11 of 14 said they were more to the downside. A slim majority - eight of 14 - said activity was more likely to slow down than accelerate in the coming year.

"This year's momentum will continue as the economy recovers very strongly. It's 2022 we need to be concerned about," said Russell Quirk at estate agent Keller Williams.

Prices in London, long the hotbed for foreign investment, were expected to lag the national market and rise 3.0% this year. Next year they will increase 2.5% and then by 3.0% in 2023.

"London should see relatively weaker house price growth than the rest of the country, as home-buyers prioritise space and take advantage of the flexibility provided by new remote-working norms," said Harvir Dhillon at Experian.

Many Britons have sought to buy larger houses with gardens in less urban locations as they work more from home, the Office for National Statistics said.

But demand is returning fast for apartments and other city-centre property, which buyers had avoided during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by online property portal Rightmove showed on Thursday. read more

"People starting to venture into their local high streets and once again experiencing the buzz of their city centres, along with greater mortgage availability for first-time buyers, means city centres are staging a much-needed comeback," Rightmove's director of property data, Tim Bannister, said.

During lockdowns most office-based employees have worked from home and many major companies have said they plan to extend that option, or at least move to a hybrid model, once restrictions are lifted.

So when asked how demand would change for office space over the next few years eight respondents to an additional question said it would decrease and two said it would fall significantly. Four said it would increase moderately or significantly.

"We are seeing a structural review of office space across the country as more people work from home at least part of the week," said Gary Styles at GPS Economics.

TAX CUTS

Stamp duty - a tax on property sales - was cut by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak last year and the break, which was due to end in March, has been extended.

The first 500,000 pounds ($710,700) of any property purchase in England or Northern Ireland will remain exempt from stamp duty until the end of June, and there will be a 250,000 pound tax-free allowance until the end of September.

When asked how much of an impact the end to the cut would have on activity 13 of 15 respondents to an extra question said it would be significant or very significant. Two said it would be insignificant and none said very insignificant.

(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market polls: )

($1 = 0.7035 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Housing Market#Money Market#Market Prices#Housing Sales#Housing Prices#Britons#Gps Economics#Stamp#Finance#Savings#Property Sales#Property Data#Uk#Mortgage#House Prices#First Time Buyers#Demand#Tax Cuts#Larger Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
Related
IndustryThe Guardian

UK businesses can unlock growth with green exports, says CBI

British businesses have the opportunity to create 240,000 low-carbon jobs and boost green exports by billions of pounds to radically transform the UK economy over the next decade, the CBI has said. The UK’s foremost business lobby group said businesses across the country stood to gain from an “early mover...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Pound pinned near $1.42, address by BoE quartet awaited

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s pound held in a tight range on Monday, trading just shy of $1.42 as analysts set their eyes on an address by four policymakers from the Bank of England to a parliamentary sub-committee. Gains in recent weeks have brought the pound back within touching...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. A strong recovery so far from the pandemic, ultra-low interest...
Income TaxTelegraph

Money Makeover: ‘Can I become a landlord aged 56 with £280k?’

Landlords have been ditching properties in their droves after changes to taxation, a ban on evictions and ever-increasing regulation. Many have sold up as house prices soared amid demand for bigger homes. Despite all this, Alan Birtwistle is considering becoming a landlord for the first time. Mr Birtwistle, 56, recently...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Business lobby CBI sets out list of post-Covid policy demands to government

Britain will “never have a greater opportunity” to transform its economy than the aftermath of the pandemic, according to the UK’s largest business lobby group.In a report published on Monday the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) produced a long list of policy demands it said the government should pursue to “unite as a nation and transform the UK economy for the decade ahead”.It called for government support for industry to be scaled up, while arguing that some obligations on firms should be scrapped.The CBI urged the government to scrap its apprentice levy that funds new apprenticeships and instead said firms...
Economycbi.org.uk

Seize the Moment: an economic strategy to transform the UK economy

This year must be a turning point. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unite as a nation and agree to transform the UK economy for the decade ahead. COVID-19, our new relationship with the EU, our goal to reach net-zero emissions and the ever-accelerating pace of technological advancement – all demand a far more ambitious and joined-up strategy than the UK has ever produced.
EconomyPosted by
TheConversationAU

The lesson for Australia out of Victoria’s property tax hikes: two out of three ain’t bad

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas’s three-pronged strategy to raise an extra A$2.7 billion in property taxes over the next four years is a case of two out of three ain’t bad. First, Pallas will raise $1.5 billion over four years by lifting land taxes on landholdings worth between $1.8 and $3 million by 0.25%, and by 0.3 percentage points on landholdings worth more than $3 million.
ConstructionTelegraph

Builders hit by brick shortage and spiralling prices

Homeowners are facing a rise in the cost of renovation projects as builders are hit by a shortage of bricks, timber and cement. Shortages of vital construction materials mean that the industry is facing the biggest rise in prices for two and a half decades. The price of timber has...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
12 News

New Phoenix property trend worsening housing market shortage, expert says

PHOENIX — Phoenix’s popularity as a vacation destination has fueled the market for investment properties, based on a recent Wall Street Journal Report. The popularity has spawned a new trend across the Valley, where people are buying properties and turning them into rentals. One real estate expert says that, while the trends favor investors, the purchases will inevitably tighten the already existing housing shortage.
Economyfinextra.com

Introducing a CBDC Would Give The British Pound a Major Boost

A short while ago the UK Treasury and the Bank of England announced the formation of a task force meant to look into the viability of introducing a CBDC. The aim here is likely to create a stronger foundation for the pound and improve the UK’s economic situation. Correctly implementing...
RetailLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks muted as solid data boosts sterling

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still treading water by midday on Friday, held back by a stronger pound after solid retail sales and manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,016.32, while sterling was up 0.2% against the dollar at 1.4216 and 0.3% firmer versus the euro at 1.1635.
Grocery & Supermaketinvesting.com

UK retail spending soars as economy reopens

LONDON (Reuters) -British shoppers splashed out on new clothes in April after shops reopened following months of lockdown closures, adding to signs of a robust economic recovery, official data showed on Friday. Sales volumes in April jumped 9.2% month on month - twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll...
Businesskitco.com

UK stocks flat as miners stymie strong retail sales, business activity data

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, posting a weekly loss, as weakness in mining stocks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales and business activity. The blue-chip index was flat, with miners Anglo American Plc, Glencore Plc, and Rio Tinto falling between 0.3% and 0.5%. [METL]. Oil majors...
BusinessTelegraph

Stonking recovery means Sunak should forget about tax rises

The roaring Twenties. The post-pandemic boom. The Covid crash. At this rate even the most imaginative pundits and headline writers are going to exhaust the supplies of synonyms to describe the British economy. Retail sales growing at 9.2pc, the fastest rate on record, are just the start of it. The...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Sterling yawns as Retail Sales surge

The British pound started the day with gains but has reversed directions. In European trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.4192, up 0.01%% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pound touched a high of 1.4234, its highest level since February 22. UK data sparkles. The week wrapped up on...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

Spotlight On 2 Banking Stocks: Virgin Money and Barclay Plc

UK banking sector has increasingly adopted technology to innovate under business uncertainty caused by the ongoing covid-19 crisis. A recent report commissioned from Mobiquity saw 40 per cent of banks adopting digital technology to make their businesses greener. The Bank of England also announced plans to make its bond portfolio...