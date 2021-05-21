newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.S. new proposal for global corporate tax level a step to a deal at G20 -EU

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGKbd_0a6sKTmV00
European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media conference regarding business taxation in the 21st century at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, rather Than 21% as suggested before, is a step towards reaching a deal at the G20 financial leaders level, European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

"It would be a step further on the way to reach an agreement," Gentiloni told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Lisbon.

"And I deem it quite possible to reach ... an agreement in principle at the G20 Level. Then this agreement in principle should be translated into details and a lot of work to be done at the OECD level. So my view is a positive one," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Corporate Tax#U S#Oecd#U S#G20 Eu#European Economics#Oecd#Proposal#Ministers#Principle#News Conference#Lisbon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Income Taxkfgo.com

UK’s Labour pushes for vote on U.S. minimum corporation tax plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said it will push for a vote in parliament on Monday over support for U.S. plans to introduce a global minimum corporation tax rate. The U.S. Treasury Department earlier this week said it would accept a floor of at least 15% during...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU investment for Belarus to be frozen until it embraces democracy

A three-billion-euro EU investment package for Belarus will remain on hold and frozen until the country turns democratic, the chief of the European Union's executive said on Monday. "We will put pressure on the regime until it finally respects the freedom of media, the freedom of press and the freedom...
Income TaxThe Guardian

Sunak under pressure to back Biden’s global corporation tax plan

Rishi Sunak is facing growing pressure to support US proposals for a global minimum rate of corporation tax in the run-up to the UK hosting a pivotal meeting between G7 leaders in Cornwall next month. Labour is expected to trigger a Commons vote on Monday designed to force the UK...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

(Reuters) -Growing digital currency options could lead to a “fragmentation” of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar.
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...
Economythewestonforum.com

Germany welcomes the US call to reduce the global corporate tax rate by 15%.

LONDON – Germany on Friday warmly welcomed the US proposal that companies around the world would be forced to pay at least 15% tax on their profits. The U.S. Treasury Department released its plans on Thursday, saying international negotiations should be ambitious – meaning the number could end up above 15%. The corporate tax rate in the United States is currently 21%, but President Joe Biden plans to raise it to 28% and wants higher tax rates in the rest of the world.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK proposes new tariffs on U.S. wines and lobsters

Wine, chocolate and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25%...
Presidential Electioninsidesources.com

Tech Giants Pull a Head Fake on Biden Tax Proposal

There’s plenty of wrangling in Congress right now regarding potential changes to America’s corporate tax code. The corporate tax rate currently stands at 21 percent. However, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) prefers a 25 percent rate, while President Joe Biden is aiming for 28 percent. Regardless of the rate, though, Congress must still address an overlooked problem: Plenty of larger U.S. multinational corporations are continuing to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.
Environmentrock947.com

Germany’s Scholz proposes “climate club” to avoid trade friction

LISBON (Reuters) – Germany wants the European Union to create a “climate club” with other countries like the United States, Japan and possibly even China to avoid trade friction linked to green tariffs such as a planned carbon border levy. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on...
Foreign Policyjurist.org

European Parliament supports freeze on EU-China investment agreement

The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday disapproving the sanctions imposed by China on EU entities and personnel. The sanctions imposed by China are considered a retaliation to the restrictive measures imposed by the EU on four Chinese officials and one entity. The EU imposed the restrictive measures on account of the role of the officials and entity in severe human rights violations commissioned against the Uyghur minority.
Income TaxUS News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Floats Global Corporate Tax of at Least 15%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Public Healththeglobepost.com

EU Opens Global G20 Summit With Pledge of 100 Million Covid Vaccines

The EU pledged Friday to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries, kicking off a global summit on how to recover from the pandemic — and avoid a new one. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the...