newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

By Joseph Woelfel
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dna6Q_0a6sC7PK00

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin.

The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 123 points, or 0.36%, to 34,207, the S&P 500 was off 0.08% and the Nasdaq fell 0.48% after trading higher during the morning.

For the week, the Dow 30 were off 0.5%, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.4% and the Nasdaq nudged up 0.3%.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report finished up 3.2% Friday following reports that the Chicago aerospace giant was preparing to boost production of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft.

Stocks finished higher Thursday, snapping a three-day string of losses, after data showed the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to a pandemic low of 444,000.

A report from IHS Markit on Friday said U.S. economic activity surged in May, while factory output hit a record. Businesses and factories roared back to life amid state reopenings and vaccine rollouts.

Discussions on Wall Street have continued to revolve around the potential for rising price pressures as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

That, in turn, has investors concerned that higher prices for everything from food to gasoline to building products will force the Federal Reserve to rein in its economic support.

Treasury yields fell Friday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading at 1.627%. Bond markets have remained relatively stable amid faster-than-expected readings on consumer and factory gate prices.

Bitcoin resumed a selloff on Friday, falling to about $36,122, after China said it would be cracking down on mining and trading of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

In an official statement, China said it was necessary to “crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”

“It is necessary to maintain the smooth operation of the stock, debt, and foreign exchange markets, severely crack down on illegal securities activities, and severely punish illegal financial activities,” said the statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council.

Foot Locker's (FL) - Get Report first-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates thanks to a surge in same-store sales as shoppers returned from pandemic-triggered closures. The stock finished up 2%.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report jumped 5.8% Friday after the cybersecurity company boosted its earnings and revenue forecast for the full year.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
262
Followers
17K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Stock Trading#S P 500#Stock Price#Nasdaq Falls#Bitcoin Resumes#Boeing#Max#Americans#Ihs Markit#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#The State Council#Palo Alto Networks#Panw#Slide#Investors#Foreign Exchange Markets#Treasury Yields#Bond Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockskitco.com

Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla (TSLA.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks show modest gains; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
StocksParagould Daily Press

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2 percent higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500’s gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH fades bounce off May 2018 levels on mixed catalysts

USD/CNH trims intraday gains around the multi-month low. China Commerce Minister agrees over importance of bilateral trade with the US, supports probe in COVID-19 origins. China Industrial Profits ease in April, US Dollar extends rebound. US Treasury yields weigh on sentiment, Durable Goods Orders, Fedspeak eyed. USD/CNH extends pullback from...
StocksBenzinga

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.
Stocksinvesting.com

E-minis: Dow Jones And S&P, Plus NASDAQ Futures Forecast

E-mini S&P JUNE was holding at 4190/4200 yesterday in an erratic consolidation phase. Key resistance at all time high at 4233/38 of course. The NASDAQ JUNE was holding first support at 13380/360 to target 13550/560, then strong resistance at 13630/670. We topped exactly here as I write. Shorts need stops above 13710.
StocksForbes

Bull Signal Says WBA Could Soon Resume Its Path Higher

The shares of blue-chip pharmaceutical name Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are pulling back, following the security’s April 6, annual high of $57.05. And though shares are still a ways away from their pre-pandemic highs around the $64 level, WBA has added 41.1% over the past six months. What’s more, the security’s latest dip has placed it near a trendline with historically bullish implications, meaning WBA could soon resume charting its path higher.
StocksDaily Review & Sunday Review

US stocks open higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

Stocks are moderately higher in early trading on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 a bit closer to the record high level it reached just over two weeks ago. The benchmark index was up 0.3% early Tuesday, with more help from technology companies, including chipmakers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Homebuilders were also among the winners in early trading following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. Energy prices and Treasury yields held steady.
Businesswsau.com

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Slip After Rebounding to Start Week—Update

U.S. stocks wobbled Tuesday, with the major indexes hovering around the flatline, while bitcoin prices edged lower again after a period of volatile trading. The S&P 500 slipped 8.92 points, or 0.2%, to 4188.13, and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 81.52 points, 0.2%, to 34312.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13657.17. All three indexes had opened modestly higher before losing steam.
Marketsvanticatrading.com

Bitcoin end? Again?

One of the main worries about Bitcoin's future is its energy footprint. China's restriction on Bitcoin probably worsened the recent price correction. The Asian giant issued restrictions on banks and means of payment on BTC. The nation would seek to pave the way for its cryptocurrency, the digital yuan. Bitcoin's...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite rising inflationary pressures. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 50,693 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index...