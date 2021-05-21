Columnist Dean Karau recalls when Kewanee High School stepped up to the plate

If you enjoy the outdoors and are interested in law enforcement, the Illinois DNR is looking to recruit new Conservation Police Officers (CPO). I cannot list all of the qualifications, but candidates must have a 4 year Bachelor’s Degree or a 2 year Associate’s degree with 3 consecutive years of experience as a fulltime Police officer with the same agency. If you are interested in becoming a CPO you can find a link by going to https://Illinois.jobs2web.com. One of our local CPOs, Jamie Posateri, said in an e-mail to me that she would be happy to answers any questions concerning the job of a Conservation Police Officer. Her phone number is: 309-830-0708. Another source is an excellent book authored by a recently retired local CPO, Anthony J. Petreikis. It’s really a good book entitled “Warden’s Hunt Club.” You can purchase the book through Amazon or babybook.com.