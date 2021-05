Today's Text Question of the Day was "What's a question you should never ask?" And Fish's response was, well, interesting... He said never ask anyone if they "Dab their dude". If you don't know what that means, we will give you a hint. Only guys can do it and they can only do it after they go to the bathroom. Well, duh, Fish. Don't ask that question. Also on the show, Christine professed her love of video games in Christine-ology, we learned that it is National Reese's Day, and we listed off some of the grossest (or best) food combinations of all time. All of that and much more on today's show!