DINING OUT: Charley’s Restaurant & Tiki Bar in Full Sail

Oakland Beach/Hix Park/Milton School Hidden Gem!! Fantastic opportunity to snap up a beautifully refreshed & modernized light, bright 3+ bedroom Colonial with private yard and large useable basement! Super-convenient location – short walk to Milton Elementary, Piazza Pizza, Cornerstone, Oakland Beach, Playland, Rye Middle/High Schools and less than one mile to Harrison Metro North Station. The bright Entry Porch opens to a classic Living Room with wood-burning Fireplace, Dining Room, essential Home Office and the hub of this warm & inviting home, the Kitchen/Family Room combination. The large Master Suite boasts a high cathedral ceiling & ensuite Bathrooom. 2 add’l Bedrooms, Hall Bathroom w. Laundry, & a cozy Study/Nursery complete the 2nd floor. The large bright dry Basement has high ceilings & offers multiple possibilities for usage. The private & tranquil rear yard has fabulous access to dead-end Preston St – perfect for street sports/biking/outdoor play with no thru traffic!