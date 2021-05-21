DINING OUT: Charley’s Restaurant & Tiki Bar in Full Sail

Enjoy the ease of one floor living in this sunlit, beautifully fluid home oriented around a private backyard oasis and entertainer’s terrace. One acre of pure serenity with a laidback California-cool vibe and space to expand if desired this is a rare offering with enormous potential! Nestled atop a landscaped, tree-lined rise with circular driveway, this idyllic ranch is close to town and train, and on a favorite walking loop past the glistening waters of Kirby Mill Pond. Inside, walls of new windows welcome views and abundant natural light from the spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, to the sunny chef’s kitchen with center island, wet-bar, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, and doors to the patio. The family room boasts a dramatic beamed architectural ceiling and fireplace, leading to mudroom with side yard access, office and door to the garage. Four bright bedrooms one a flexible playroom opening to the patio, and master with ensuite. Endless possibilities!