Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick Hug It Out & Hold Hands On Romantic Stroll In Malibu

Don’t expect Erika Jayne to keep quiet when her divorce is highlighted during the new season of ‘RHOBH’. We hear she’ll reveal ‘everything’. Erika Jayne, 49, has been in the news constantly since she filed for divorce from now ex-husband Tom Girardi, 81, in Nov. 2020. And since Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in the middle of production when news of their split broke, fans will definitely see a lot of what transpired. We also hear that Erika will reveal “everything”, so fans will learn a lot more about the breakup over the next few months. “Erika isn’t afraid of anything being shown on ‘RHOBH’ this season,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She talks about everything and speaks her truth and stands by it.”