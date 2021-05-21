Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick Hug It Out & Hold Hands On Romantic Stroll In Malibu
Going strong! Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick weren’t shy about showing off some PDA as they went shopping in Malibu on May 20. Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, kept close when they went shopping at Fred Segal and other stores in Malibu on May 20. The two looked so in love, as they were photographed holding hands during their stroll to the different shops. At one point, Amelia even wrapped her arms around Scott’s neck, and he pulled her close with an arm around her waist. The embrace was caught by paparazzi cameras that followed the lovebirds during the outing.hollywoodlife.com