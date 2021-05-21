How to Prevent Bot Attack on Your Web Application

Cyber-attacks are a growing threat to America as government entities find themselves vulnerable, even if they think they have systems in place to prevent such occurrences. According to a study from Privacy.org, about 60 percent of cases occur within minutes and about 47 percent of breaches are the result of malicious or criminal intent. Take the Colonial Pipeline attack as an example. Colonial is one of the country’s major pipeline providers, carrying more than 2 million barrels of gasoline and jet fuel from Texas up the East Coast and on to New York daily. The attack has generated a state of emergency in 17 states and counting, as well as fuel shortages in the Southeast. As we’ve learned in recent days, the breach was due to a ransomware attack, in which criminal groups hold data hostage until the victim pays a ransom. This breach has heightened the vulnerability of the nation’s energy infrastructure to cyber-attacks and sounded the alarm for all types of businesses, local and state governments to make cybersecurity a priority, not just a knee-jerk reaction to a single publicized attack.