Fulham take their latest swig in the last chance saloon on Monday night. They have fallen agonisingly short when it counted in recent weeks and realistically require four successive wins to stay up after managing five all season. Not many stranger things have happened, in truth, but victory over Burnley would notionally keep some heat on Sean Dyche’s side and also maintain their slim chances of catching Newcastle. “I get that we may fail this year,” Scott Parker said in an otherwise positive press conference on Friday; he hopes to keep the dream alive for at least another few days. Nick Ames.