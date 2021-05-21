Live Interviews Return

OMG, I didn't know that we met 4 years ago in Geneva NY, I called that electrician friend you and I referred to and he stated "Formermac, you met him" you got to be kidding, he is a decent guy in person, he stated for the most part but has a problem with "certain people" I told him , "yes I deduced that several years ago on the Fingerlakes forum. Now it's apparent that you are living two personas which isn't a huge surprise. Moving forward, I would like to remain on this forum for a while without risk of getting booted so be warned , if I seem to ignore you for the most part, don't take it personally because your persona is not worth getting all fired up here. Life outside here affords a whole lot more wholesome and rewarding value versus play acting.