Auburn, NY

Live Interviews Return

By Steve Penstone
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 21 hours ago
In a sure sign that the Covid-19 pandemic is waning, the Finger Lakes Morning News has resumed live in-studio interviews. After more than a year of phone and virtual interviews, Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason was Steve’s first in-studio guest at the WAUB Radio Ranch on Friday morning.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
#Radio City#Waub Radio Ranch#Auburn City Clerk#Live In Studio Interviews#Virtual Interviews#Phone
