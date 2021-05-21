40 North at Alphabet City to Open This Summer
A new restaurant is coming to Alphabet City on the North Side. It’s called 40 North at Alphabet City, and it’ll be run by Bethany Zozula, who previously worked as executive chef of the now-closed Whitfield at Ace Hotel. Sam Suter, formerly of Ace Hotel and Union Standard, is the establishment’s beverage director. Zozula says the entire kitchen staff as well as nearly all front-of-house staff are Ace alumnus, too. The building’s previous restaurant, Brugge on North, closed in June.www.pittsburghmagazine.com