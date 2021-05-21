City of Grand Rapids passes 2022 'continuation' budget
The City of Grand Rapids remains in strong fiscal shape despite the challenges of the pandemic, as the city commission adopted next year's fiscal budget Thursday. According to city officials, the "$546 million spending plan continues current service levels and meets financial obligations for existing contractual agreements," something other cities across the country have not been able to accomplish due to the pandemic, and indicating through a press release--that the fiscal responsibility and leadership of City Manager Mark Washington during the previous year deserves a lot of the credit.