The 57th annual Hornblower Memorial Tournament tees off June 4th
PLYMOUTH - Plymouth Country Club is preparing to welcome back the best amateur golfers from near and far to challenge this Donald Ross masterpiece. Club President and Hornblower Chairman Mike Ellis is delighted to announce that the 57th Annual Hornblower Memorial Tournament will be held on June 4th & 5th and that once again spectators are welcome to stop by and watch some exciting golf and feel welcome to all club facilities including a limited menu in the club restaurant.www.wickedlocal.com