The 57th annual Hornblower Memorial Tournament tees off June 4th

PLYMOUTH – Even in a down year for every wrestling team in the area, Plymouth South still finds a way to stay ahead of the trend and keep on rolling. “Every coach I’ve talked to is telling me their numbers are down this year and we are no different. That said, I’m really happy with where we are at with our numbers,” said Loranger, who has 42 kids on the roster when he usually has more than 70 grapplers in the program during a regular season. “We’re down, but we are in a very good spot because we are pretty spread out within the weight classes. We can go two or three deep in almost all of them.”