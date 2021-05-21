newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

May 21: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — President Roosevelt said today he had not considered a successor to retiring Supreme Court Justice Willis Van Devanter — and doesn’t expect to for some time. Mr. Roosevelt limited his press conference comment on the judiciary situation to that brief statement. After being asked jestingly if he ‘would confirm the Senate appointment’ of Senator Joseph Robinson (D., Ark.) to the bench, Mr. Roosevelt said he had not considered any possible appointee. Anything newspapermen write about Justice Van Devanter’s successor, the president said, should be labeled ‘Surmise No. 23.’ … Senator Burke (D., Neb.) called on foes of the Roosevelt court bill today to stand firm, declaring administration leaders were ‘putting pressure’ on doubtful senators. ‘The present calm is largely on the surface,’ he said. ‘Now is the time for opponents of the bill to be most alert.’ Burke said he believed the president sincerely wanted ‘all or nothing,’ but that friends of the bill in the Senate were ‘quietly laying the foundation for an attempt to compromise.’”

brooklyneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Edelstein
Person
Bill Champlin
Person
Bobby Cox
Person
Leo Sayer
Person
Alexander Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#On This Day In History#Today#Lord Hall#The Brooklyn Daily Eagle#Supreme Court#Senate#D#The Security Council#Arabs#Jews#Un#The Truce Commission#The Church Of England#The Church Of Scotland#Society Of England#Rock And Roll Hall#House#N Y Yankees#Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in Brooklyn: NYPD

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Power of Two Celebrates Relocation to Brownsville

Power of Two, a parent support organization, celebrated the grand opening of its newly relocated office at 21 Livonia Avenue in Brownsville last weekend with parents, children and local officials. Power of Two helps parents develop the tools they need to help raise their children into confident and free-thinking individuals...
New York City, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC protesters demand Palestinian liberation in largest demonstrations since 2020

(Scott Heins/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New Yorkers took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate in support of Palestinian liberation. Outrage over the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, evictions in East Jerusalem and Israeli ultranationalist mob violence across the region has led to some of the largest protests in New York City since the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.
Politicshorseracingnation.com

NY suspends Rice from training for 3 years

The New York Gaming Commission voted 5-0 to fine trainer Linda Rice $50,000 and revoke her license for at least three years because of "improper and corrupt conduct in relation to racing." The ruling follows a report from a hearing held last November. The commission had accused her of paying...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
Pittsburgh, PAriverlifepgh.org

Invisible Ecologies

Invisible Ecologies is a public art installation by Future Green Studio along the Allegheny waterfront in downtown Pittsburgh. Future Green is a design collective in Brooklyn, NY whose work is focused on the intersection of art, ecology, and urbanism. This project is in collaboration with Clear Story and is supported by Riverlife and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.