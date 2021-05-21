May 21: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — President Roosevelt said today he had not considered a successor to retiring Supreme Court Justice Willis Van Devanter — and doesn’t expect to for some time. Mr. Roosevelt limited his press conference comment on the judiciary situation to that brief statement. After being asked jestingly if he ‘would confirm the Senate appointment’ of Senator Joseph Robinson (D., Ark.) to the bench, Mr. Roosevelt said he had not considered any possible appointee. Anything newspapermen write about Justice Van Devanter’s successor, the president said, should be labeled ‘Surmise No. 23.’ … Senator Burke (D., Neb.) called on foes of the Roosevelt court bill today to stand firm, declaring administration leaders were ‘putting pressure’ on doubtful senators. ‘The present calm is largely on the surface,’ he said. ‘Now is the time for opponents of the bill to be most alert.’ Burke said he believed the president sincerely wanted ‘all or nothing,’ but that friends of the bill in the Senate were ‘quietly laying the foundation for an attempt to compromise.’”