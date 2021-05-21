newsbreak-logo
St. Francis College, Franciscan mainstay since 1859, to move to new Downtown Brooklyn campus

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Francis College this week announced its plan to move from its longtime campus on Remsen Street to the Wheeler Building at 181 Livingston St. in Downtown Brooklyn, a new 10-story addition to a historic Art Deco building containing Macy’s department store. St. Francis College’s relocation is the foundation of...

