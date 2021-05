Energy drinks come in many forms and are used by numerous people in different ways. You’ve got the likes of Gatorade which is marketed towards the sports and athletic crowd, with the idea being that it will supply you with the electrolytes needed for your workout. And then you have Red Bull and Monster which as we all know are sold in cans and as such, are not exactly sports friendly. The idea behind these ones is to give you the shot of energy you need to just stay awake on a particularly taxing day.