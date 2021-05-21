Reuben Foster situation taught 49ers GM John Lynch a tough lesson

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. John Lynch brings his experience as a player to the general manager job with the San Francisco 49ers. It's something that head coach Kyle Shanahan encouraged him to lean on when first taking on the role in 2017. Shanahan didn't want Lynch to hide from it and felt it would help him with his job if he made an effort to get close to the players, as he was used to doing.