A macabre series of murders committed by morbid mortician Teddy (John Glover) 40 years before the zombie apocalypse is uncovered when June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) digs into the underground cult behind "the end is the beginning." Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D." In Season 6 Episode 4, "The Key," John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) revealed the chilling case investigated by his policeman father decades earlier: the "two-bit mortician" preaching about "death and new beginnings" to his brainwashed followers from a compound in Texas. The embalmed corpses of missing women were turning up in the Houston area — until John's father framed the suspected serial killer with enough planted evidence to put him away for life.