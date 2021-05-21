Tom Ford Announces $1.2 Million Plastic Innovation Prize

Kacey Musgraves decorates latest Elle cover and tells all!. Elle tapped multi-Grammy award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves for its June/July cover. The cover, photographed by Cass Bird, shows Musgraves in a pink Versace bustier dress—one of the many fetching outfits she sports throughout the story! Musgraves lets down walls and gets real in the cover story interview, discussing the tumble her world took in the past year, and a mushroom trip revelation. The star, who stood on stage at the 2019 Grammys holding her shiny ‘Album of the Year’ souvenir and thanking ex-husband Ruston Kelly for his support, reveals that she would have never expected to be divorced and with an entirely new album just a year and a half later. That album, which is scheduled to be released later this summer, is a more sincere depiction of Musgraves’ reality and it prioritizes feelings over fantasy—something Musgraves hasn’t done in the past. “It’s daunting to put your emotions about something really personal on display,” Musgraves told Elle. “I haven’t spoken much about this chapter, and I don’t feel like I owe that to anyone, but I owe it to myself as a creator to flesh out all these emotions that I’ve felt, and I do that through song.”