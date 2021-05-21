newsbreak-logo
Tom Ford Announces $1.2 Million Plastic Innovation Prize

By Eliza Erskine
One Green Planet
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion innovator Tom Ford and 52HZ announced that submissions for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize are open!. The prize’s aim is to “accelerate meaningful innovation around a replacement for thin-film plastic.” The two-year competition includes a $1 million prize. Thin-film plastic accounts for 46% of the plastic that leaks into the ocean annually.

