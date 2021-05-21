Simple Way You Can Protect 700 Endangered Marine Species With Your Everyday Actions
We all love to hear stories about heroic humans who – perhaps while on a boating trip, or hanging out at the beach – go that extra mile to help a marine animal in need. Whether these people encounter a blue whale caught in a gillnet, a beached whale in distress, or a turtle trapped by a net, the one thing that is clear in each case is that they have truly proven their compassion and their dedication to helping those less fortunate than themselves.www.onegreenplanet.org