Simple Way You Can Protect 700 Endangered Marine Species With Your Everyday Actions

Did you know that the type of shampoo you buy can impact endangered species? As crazy as it may sound, everyday choices we make when buying products like snack food and cosmetics can actually have a very real impact on animals across the world. The reason you have probably never noticed a receipt reading “your purchase helped fund deforestation in Indonesia” is because companies work very hard to distance themselves from their destructive supply chains. After all, if you knew your body lotion contributed to the extinction of the Sumatran orangutan would you buy it?