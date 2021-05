A Cincinnati law firm has been hired to assist in understanding the economic impact of the proposed solar farm in portions of Allen and Auglaize Counties. It’s a collaborative effort to fully understand what is involved with the possible taxing options of Birch Solar by the Allen and Auglaize County Commissioners, the boards of Shawnee and Wapakoneta school districts, and the Apollo Career Center. If asked, these entities would have to decide on whether to accept a payment in lieu of taxes or a tax abatement and they want to make the best decision for all involved.