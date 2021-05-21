The Technology 202: Online disinformation has changed. Now the DNC is updating its response unit.
Online disinformation has drastically evolved since the days when politicians’ biggest concerns on social media were Russian troll farms. Now the Democratic National Committee is overhauling its counter disinformation unit to better respond to what it views as the more pressing digital threat: Republican politicians and right-leaning publications with large followings. This team will now be housed within the committee’s communications department to rapidly track and respond to purported falsehoods spreading online.www.washingtonpost.com