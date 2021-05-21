newsbreak-logo
The Technology 202: Online disinformation has changed. Now the DNC is updating its response unit.

By National reporter
Washington Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline disinformation has drastically evolved since the days when politicians’ biggest concerns on social media were Russian troll farms. Now the Democratic National Committee is overhauling its counter disinformation unit to better respond to what it views as the more pressing digital threat: Republican politicians and right-leaning publications with large followings. This team will now be housed within the committee’s communications department to rapidly track and respond to purported falsehoods spreading online.

www.washingtonpost.com
Related
ImmigrationTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Conservatism now disinformation, retaliation

As the GOP continues its cult-like following of Donald Trump, the party is championing autocracy over democracy. It is obvious that Trump is wielding just as much power over the Republicans as he did when he was president, and the badge of loyalty seems to be to buy into the conspiratorial fantasy that President Joe Biden stole the election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud and over 60 lawsuits that were denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say

A sprawling online network tied to Chinese businessman Guo Wengui has become a potent platform for disinformation in the United States, attacking the safety of coronavirus vaccines, promoting false election-fraud claims and spreading baseless QAnon conspiracies, according to research published Monday by the network analysis company Graphika. The report, provided...
InternetFortune

Facebook whistleblower: Government leaders routinely use platform to distort facts, manipulate voters

Sophie Zhang worked as a Facebook data scientist for nearly three years before was she fired in the fall of 2020. On her final day, she posted a 7,800-word memo to the company’s internal forum — such farewell notes, if not the length, are a common practice for departing employees. In the memo, first published by Buzzfeed, she outlined evidence that governments in countries like Azerbaijan and Honduras were using fake accounts to influence the public. Elsewhere, such as India and Ecuador, Zhang found coordinated activity intended to manipulate public opinion, although it wasn’t clear who was behind it. Facebook, she said, didn't take her findings seriously.
PoliticsPolitiFact

United Facts of America: Fact-checkers seen as blunting threat of disinformation

Leading fact-checkers, journalists and others participated in the first day of United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking, a four-day event to discuss the role of facts in our democracy. Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, and Charles Sykes, founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a conservative political analysis...
InternetThe Guardian

Republicans cry big tech bias – on the very platforms they have dominated

When Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook was upheld this week, the howls of bias could be heard from Republicans far and wide. Those shrieks, ironically, came mostly on social media. Republicans have spent recent years criticizing Facebook and Twitter, demonizing them as biased against the right. But they, not Democrats,...
POTUSNPR

In 1st Big Test, Oversight Board Says Facebook, Not Trump, Is The Problem

Facebook has almost 2 billion daily users, annual revenue that rivals some countries' gross domestic product, and even its own version of a Supreme Court: the Oversight Board, which the company created to review its toughest decisions on what people can post on its platforms. This week, the board faced...
POTUSCNN

Trump is banned for now, but Facebook still needs to change its policies

Ann M. Ravel is the Digital Deception Project director at MapLight and previously served as chair of the Federal Election Commission. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. The decision from the Facebook Oversight Board to uphold the suspension on former President Donald Trump's account marks a short-term...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Twitter Accounts Sharing Donald Trump Releases Suspended Over 'Ban Evasion Policy'

Twitter has banned a handful of accounts sharing press releases from former President Donald Trump's office under the terms of its "ban evasion policy." Several accounts sharing press releases put out by Trump were suspended as of Thursday morning. One of the accounts, Trump Press Release, shared posts critical of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Sen. Mitt Romney (D-UT) and social media firms.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Banning politicians from social media? Not so straightforward

On Wednesday, May 5, the Facebook Oversight Board, the group created by the platform to hear user appeals on precedential decisions, announced that it will uphold the social media company’s decision to take down former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The ban will be temporary, and the board insisted that Facebook review its decision in six months.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

There is more to the story of Facebook's Trump decision

Christopher A. Bail writes before former President Donald Trump takes the spotlight in ongoing discussions about social media and politics once again, there are steps that we -- the citizens of social media -- can do to stem the tide of polarization on our platforms.
InternetPosted by
The Atlantic

The Problem Is Facebook

Back to you, Zuck. Facebook’s oversight board earlier today declined to act as a human shield for the social network. Asked to rule on the suspension of Donald Trump’s account in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, it passed the ultimate decision back to Facebook. For now, Trump’s...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Facebook's Trump Ban Could Cost Millions in Lost Revenue if He Runs in 2024

Former President Donald Trump won't be returning to Facebook—and if he runs for president in 2024, it could mean a significant loss to the social media website's ad revenue. Once Facebook's top spender for political ads, Trump was indefinitely banned from the platform in January because of comments he made regarding the deadly riot at the Capitol. While he appealed the decision, Facebook's independent advisory board stood behind the ban on Wednesday. Thus, the only way Trump could get back on the platform is for Facebook to allow him to access his accounts.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Facebook Future Will Be Decided by These People

Facebook's Oversight Board is planning to announce whether or not former President Donald Trump will be able to return to the social media platform on Wednesday. Trump was indefinitely locked out of his Facebook account after he was accused of using his social media platforms to incite a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6.
RelationshipsPoynter.org

Factually: Teen fact-checkers highlight the 5 biggest misinformation trends

Factually is a newsletter about fact-checking and misinformation from Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network. Sign up here to receive it on your email every Thursday. The MediaWise Teen Fact-Checking Network, a team of teenagers that use social media to debunk viral claims, recently concluded a 30-part fact-checking series on YouTube. The series, “Is This Legit?,” got started through a fact-checking development grant from the IFCN and was supported by YouTube as part of the Google News Initiative.